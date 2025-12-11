LESS PLASTIC, HEALTHIER PLANET: EMERALD PACKAGING ELIMINATES OVER 1M POUNDS OF VIRGIN PLASTIC

Nation's Leading Flexible Packaging Company for Produce Leads Sustainability Charge by Replacing Virgin Plastic with Post-Consumer Recycled Material (PCR)

UNION CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Packaging, the largest supplier of retail flexible packaging for the produce industry, today announced a significant sustainability milestone. Over the past year, the company has replaced over one million pounds of virgin polyethylene (PE) with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, marking a step forward towards establishing a circular economy and sustainability for flexible plastic packaging.

Emerald Packaging's shift toward PCR directly supports the sustainability goals of many of its food industry partners. Most recently, Emerald Packaging partnered with Idaho Package, Wada Farms and Walmart to introduce the first 30 percent food contact PCR bag for the potato category. This project pushed the limits of PCR, given the exacting standards potato bags must meet, like impact resistance. This initiative aligns with Walmart's Project Gigaton, targeting a one billion metric ton emission reduction by 2030. To date, Walmart has eliminated more than 200,000 pounds of virgin plastic in its potato packaging.

D'Arrigo Bros. of California, the country's largest romaine shipper, was the first to partner with Emerald. The companies rolled out PCR bags across D'Arrigo's entire product line, including romaine lettuce hearts and iceberg lettuce. The bags are 30 percent food contact PCR, and have eliminated over 600,000 pounds of virgin plastic from the supply chain.

"This milestone reflects Emerald Packaging's deep commitment to the environment and our technical ability to deliver high-quality packaging while reducing the reliance on virgin plastics," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Emerald Packaging. "We've worked closely with our supply chain partners and customers to make PCR a viable and scalable part of our product offerings for those who are seeking sustainable options that meet performance standards without compromising environmental values."

Integrating PCR materials not only diverts plastic waste from landfills but also significantly reduces the carbon emissions associated with the production of virgin plastic. According to a 2004 study by University of California scientists, increasing the use of PCR has the most significant impact on waste plastic tonnage and GHG reduction compared to any other possible environmental action.

With over six decades at the forefront of produce packaging innovation, Emerald Packaging is the largest plastic packaging manufacturer for produce in the U.S. For more than 20 years, Emerald Packaging has led industry efforts to address plastic waste, most recently helping shape legislation in California that addresses the need for a better recycling infrastructure. Emerald is one of the few manufacturers to win a Green Business certification for its waste, water, and energy reduction efforts.

Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Since 1963, Emerald Packaging has delivered the finest quality and service in the flexible packaging industry. Today, it's the largest produce packaging manufacturer in the country, with industry leading customers such as Taylor Farms, D'Arrigo California, Duda Farms, Grimmway Farms and Wada Farms. Emerald Packaging is committed to sustainable practices and products and is continually developing next-generation packaging.

