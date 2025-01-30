Less Than 30 Days to the 84th Daytona Beach Bike Week on Feb. 28-March 9

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle community will descend upon Daytona Beach area to kick off the new riding season with the 84th annual Bike Week on Feb. 28-March 9, one of the world's largest motorcycle events.

Motorcycles line historic Main Street in Daytona Beach, FL. The 84th annual Daytona Beach Bike Week is set for Feb. 28-March 9.

Visitors will have an unforgettable experience at Daytona Beach Bike Week, organized by the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce. Every year this thrilling event attracts hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from every corner of the globe. They come to enjoy the 70-degree Florida sunshine, revel in the world-famous beaches and immerse themselves in exhilarating biker events that take place all over Volusia County. Seasoned riders and those who love the biker culture will enjoy the fun and camaraderie of this iconic celebration.

What to see and do?

From the racing, live entertainment, scenic rides, bike shows, vendors and food, here's a snapshot of some of the top activities during Bike Week:

Daytona International Speedway is a major hub during Bike Week. The 55th annual DAYTONA Supercross, the longest continuous Supercross event in America, will deliver high-flying action on March 1. The Progressive American Flat Track will kick off its season at the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway on back-to-back nights on Thursday, March 6 and Friday, March 7 with the DAYTONA Short Track I & II. The historic DAYTONA 200 is the finale of their racing schedule on Saturday, March 8.

The AMA Arenacross Championship will ride into the Ocean Center on Friday, Feb. 28. The arena will transform into a high-octane battleground where competitors will navigate a challenging track filled with jumps, berms, rhythm sections and whoops.

Teddy Morse's Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach is a motorcycle paradise complete with his Daytona Harley-Davidson dealership, vendors, restaurants, retail, bars, and live entertainment.

Enjoy the historic Main Street in Daytona Beach, the place to see and be seen.

Downtown Daytona Beach is home to shopping and eateries as well as a beautiful new Riverfront Esplanade perfect for a Florida scenic experience.

In Midtown, visitors can listen to live music and stimulate their taste buds with food vendors serving up an eclectic mix of southern and Caribbean food. Harley-Davidson Corporate will also be there with the newest bikes and a great ride-in bike show.

Other popular stops for motorcycle enthusiasts during Bike Week include the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Bike Show, the Pier, the nearby Daytona 200 Monument, and popular fun spots such as the Broken Spoke, Ironhorse Saloon and the Boot Hill Outpost in Ormond Beach.

"We are thrilled to welcome thousands of bikers to the Daytona Beach area for an unforgettable Bike Week," said Janet Kersey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Daytona Regional Chamber. "We encourage everyone to dive into the excitement and explore everything our beautiful region has to offer. Whether you're here for a day or the entire 10 days, Bike Week is an experience you simply can't miss. From the stunning beaches to the vibrant bike events, there's something for every generation. We hope visitors have a safe, enjoyable, and exhilarating visit to our part of the Sunshine State."

For visitors looking to find accommodations in the Daytona Beach area for Bike Week should visit Where to Stay During Daytona Beach Bike Week | Daytona Beach, FL With everything from hotel rooms to oceanfront cottages and resorts, and from bed & breakfasts to condo hotels to campgrounds and RV parks — there's a place to stay for every visitor's taste.

For more information on the upcoming Bike Week events, visit www.officialbikeweek.com. Visitors can also pick up the popular Official Bike Week Pocket Guide at the Bike Week Welcome Center located at 126 East Orange Avenue in Daytona Beach.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Often called home of the world's most famous beaches, Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to delight and surprise visitors with its diverse and growing array of attractions. The Daytona Beach area includes several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill, and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal.

Media Contact:

Andrew Booth, Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

[email protected] | (386) 255-0415, ext. 125

