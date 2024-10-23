LESSEN JOINS FORCES WITH PROPERTY MELD THROUGH VENDOR NEXUS PROGRAM, VALIDATING INDUSTRY'S PUSH FORWARD TO STRENGTHEN PROPERTY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading property maintenance operations platform, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Lessen, the largest vendor provider in the nation, with a market value of $2 billion. As part of Property Meld's revolutionary Vendor Nexus program, this partnership is set to drive even greater efficiency and value for property managers across the U.S.

"Lessen's partnership with Property Meld continues to show how Vendor Management and Sourcing can be solved by thinking out of the box and working with great operators like Lessen. We're excited for their contributions as we continue to help Property Maintenance Operations take a leap forward," Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld.

Lessen, known for its nationwide network of over 30,000 qualified affiliates, has long been a leader in providing comprehensive solutions for property maintenance, repairs, and renovations. With technical integrations already underway, property managers using Property Meld can expect to see Lessen's services available soon, giving them access to a vast network of top-tier professionals in core trades such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, general handyman, and appliance repair.

This strategic partnership will introduce Lessen's network to property managers across multiple markets, expanding their access to high-quality vendors and creating new opportunities for operational excellence.

"We're excited to partner with Property Meld's Vendor Nexus program, combining two leaders in property management to elevate service for thousands of single-family managers. By offering access to our 30,000+ highly rated affiliates, we'll help Property Meld customers improve efficiency, reduce risk, and eliminate frustration with our trusted network," said Sean Miller, CRO at Lessen.

About Lessen:

Lessen simplifies and improves real estate care with cutting-edge technology and a nationwide network of 30,000+ affiliates. We offer efficient solutions for repairs, maintenance, renovations, and transitions, all backed by data-driven insights to maximize property value. Learn more about Lessen at www.Lessen.com.

About Property Meld:

Property Meld is the leading property maintenance operations software for the property management industry. Through cutting-edge technology, the company helps property managers streamline maintenance operations, improve communication, and reduce costs, all while enhancing the experience for tenants and vendors alike. Property Meld is trusted by hundreds of property managers across the U.S. to automate maintenance workflows, improve efficiencies, and drive better operational outcomes. Learn more at www.propertymeld.com.

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld

Phone: (605) 431-0265

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Property Meld