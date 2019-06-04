Lessons Learned Discussion at SANS Chicago Cyber Security Training Event: Equifax Breach was Entirely Preventable

BETHESDA, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Chicago 2019 (#SANSChicago) taking place August 19-24 in Illinois. Hands-on immersion training and evening talks will provide security professionals with tips and techniques to be successful in cyber security. SANS Senior Instructor and course author Chris Crowley (@CCrowMontance) will shed light into the Equifax Breach during his keynote talk, "Equifax, Congress, 148 million US taxpayer's information. What Went Wrong? What Lessons Can You Learn from This?"

Crowley explains, "In December, 2018 the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a Majority Staff Report on the Equifax breach: a year after the breach happened. We rarely gain such detailed insight into security issues of breached organizations. Because Equifax was a consumer reporting agency, the data was governed by US law, so Congress conducted a thorough investigation. The report states, 'Equifax, however, failed to implement an adequate security program to protect this sensitive data. As a result, Equifax allowed one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history. Such a breach was entirely preventable.' Join me in Chicago where I will dissect this particular breach, so you can keep your organization from being the subject of the next Majority Staff Report: Such a breach was entirely preventable."

In addition to his talk, Crowley will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling. This course arms security professionals with the knowledge necessary to turn the tables on attackers. Students will get hands-on experience in finding security vulnerabilities and discovering intrusions. This course also equips students with a comprehensive incident handling plan.

SANS Chicago 2019 features courses covering cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, cloud security, digital forensics, and cyber threat intelligence. Included in the course line-up are SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, SEC511: Continuous Monitoring and Security Operations, FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis, and FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Chicago 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/chicago-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

