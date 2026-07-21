Lesure Brings Human Sleep Standards to Pets with RealOrtho™ Dog Bed Launch

Premium orthopedic pet bed applies human-inspired sleep science to deliver lasting comfort, support, and restorative rest for dogs

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern pet lifestyle brand Lesure is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the RealOrtho™ Dog Bed, a premium sleep solution that brings human standards of comfort, support, and design into the pet category. Developed through extensive research and testing, RealOrtho reflects the brand's philosophy that pets deserve the same quality of living we expect for ourselves.

Lesure RealOrtho Dog Bed

Unlike conventional pet beds that prioritize softness alone, RealOrtho was developed through a rigorous research process, inspired by human mattress design, to provide joint support for large dogs. Lesure's R&D Center evaluated more than 200 foam formulations to identify an optimal balance of comfort and support, resulting in a specific 3-layer foam system designed to deliver lasting orthopedic benefits, especially for larger breeds and aging dogs.

A memory foam layer contours within seconds to cradle tired joints, while a responsive foam layer delivers up to 10x higher rebound to help dogs shift and rise more easily. At the base, a high-density core provides 2.4x stronger structural integrity to reduce sinking, prevent bottoming out, and maintain long-term stability and alignment.

As pet parents increasingly invest in wellness-focused products, joint support and sleep have become a central part of the conversation. Drawing on the decades of mattress and bedding expertise of parent company Bedshe International, Lesure created RealOrtho to combine orthopedic support, pressure relief, and breathable design in a single sleep solution, bringing the same standards of comfort, quality, and thoughtful engineering found in human bedding to pets.

"At Lesure, we believe pets deserve the same quality of comfort, safety, and care that we expect for ourselves," said Lin Zhang, General Manager of Pet at Bedshe International Co., Ltd. "RealOrtho reflects our mission to bring human standards into pet living through thoughtfully designed products that support better rest, daily comfort, and overall well-being."

RealOrtho is also recommended by veterinarian Dr. Molly Brinkmann, DVM, for its orthopedic design and everyday usability for dogs with joint sensitivity or mobility needs.

"As a veterinarian with a senior large breed dog, I am always looking for a bed that provides support for joints, holds its shape, and is comfortable," said Dr. Brinkmann. "This is a bed I recommend for any dog, especially those who benefit from extra orthopedic support."

As part of the launch, Lesure is supporting the AKC Canine Health Foundation in research focused on canine joint health and cognitive function, reflecting the brand's broader commitment to advancing pet wellness.

Available in Grey, Brown, and Black, RealOrtho is offered in five sizes to accommodate a range of breeds, ages, and sleep styles. Its modern, minimalist design is intended to complement contemporary home interiors, while an all-season sleep surface and waterproof lining enhance everyday practicality.

The RealOrtho™ Dog Bed is available now on Amazon, priced from $69.99 to $109.99.

For more information, visit lesurepet.com or @lesurepet on Instagram.

About Lesure

Founded in 2021 and backed by 40 years of expertise, Lesure is a modern pet lifestyle brand creating thoughtfully designed products inspired by the comfort, safety, quality, and innovation we expect for ourselves. Guided by the belief that pets deserve the same quality of living as people, the brand develops products across Sleep & Rest, Travel, Smart, Play, and Hygiene & Clean that combine human-inspired design with everyday functionality. A top-rated, viral brand, Lesure has earned industry recognition for its customer-oriented philosophy and commitment to design, quality, and pet wellness. Human Standards. Made for Pets.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Lesure