Lesure Launches Litter Box, Marking Expansion into Smart Pet Care

Viral Pet Brand Partners with Bodega Cats of New York to Donate Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes and Upgrade Care for NYC's Iconic Bodega Cats

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern pet lifestyle brand Lesure is expanding into the smart pet care category with the launch of its self-cleaning electronic Litter Box. The launch marks a natural evolution for the brand, building on its foundation in comfort-driven, design-forward pet essentials to introduce an automated pet care solution grounded in the same principles.

Lesure Litter Box

Cementing its commitment to pet care, Lesure is partnering with Bodega Cats of New York, the documentary project leading efforts to establish standards of care for the city's store cats. Following a petition spearheaded by BCONY, in response to existing laws that prohibit animals in retail food spaces, local legislation has been introduced to formally recognize bodega cats and introduce care requirements like veterinary support and designated in-store spaces. Lesure & BCONY's initiative directly backs this, providing new litter boxes to bodegas across the city, helping simplify maintenance for owners while supporting cleaner, healthier environments for the cats that are a fixture of New York City life. This effort reflects the brand's broader mission to design products that improve everyday life for pets and reflect the needs of modern pet parents.

The Lesure Litter Box combines automatic cleaning technology with smart monitoring tools designed to help cat owners better understand their pets' health. Built for ease and convenience, it simplifies daily litter maintenance while giving owners visibility into their cat's routine. The companion mobile app tracks real-time litter box activity and surfaces usage insights over time, allowing owners to monitor habits and identify changes in behavior that may signal potential health concerns. Although there are currently no mandatory standards for litter boxes, Lesure has established an internal enterprise standard with testing criteria twice as stringent as industry standards in their in-house Intertek-certified laboratory.

"We designed the Lesure Litter Box to give cat owners better visibility into their pets' health and habits, while simplifying daily maintenance," said Lin Zhang, General Manager of Pet at Bedshe International Co., Ltd. "Partnering with Bodega Cats of New York felt like a natural extension of that mission. Bodega cats are a fixture of New York City culture, and we're proud to support the owners who care for them by providing tools that make that easier."

"Bodega cats are an essential part of New York City culture, but they're also working animals who deserve proper care and protection," said Dan Rimada, founder of Bodega Cats of New York. "Initiatives like this make it easier for small business owners to provide a clean, safe environment for the cats that help keep their stores running."

The Lesure Litter Box is available now exclusively on Amazon for $249. Additional features include automatic sifting functionality and a companion app with access to real-time activity monitoring, seven-day usage history, customizable cleaning settings, scheduled cleaning modes, and more.

For more information, visit lesurepet.com or @lesurepet on Instagram.

About Lesure

Lesure is a modern pet lifestyle brand dedicated to elevating everyday life for pets and their owners. Founded in 2021 and backed by 40 years of expertise, the brand creates thoughtfully designed products across pet essentials, from sleep and care to smart solutions and travel, combining quality, innovation, and safety at accessible price points. The company maintains rigorous internal testing standards, exceeding typical industry benchmarks and conducted in its Intertek-certified in-house laboratory, to ensure product reliability and performance. Built on the idea of prioritizing your pet's safety and comfort, while reflecting pet parents' needs and lifestyles, Lesure is a top-rated Amazon brand and viral social media favorite, operating as a one-stop shop that promotes a healthier, happier life for pets.

About Bodega Cats of New York

Bodega Cats of New York is a documentary project and community dedicated to protecting and supporting the cats that live in neighborhood bodegas across New York City. The group has led efforts to establish standards of care for bodega cats, helping ensure these iconic store cats receive proper shelter, nutrition and veterinary care while continuing to serve as beloved fixtures of city life.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lesure