LET FINANCIAL FREEDOM RING: OPERATION HOPE CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT'S LATEST BOOK, 'FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL,' CONTINUES TO SPUR ACTION ACROSS THE NATION

The book, which has been ranked #1 in multiple Amazon categories since its April release, has ignited conversation, action, and momentum for financial literacy throughout the U.S. and the world

ATLANTA, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE CEO John Hope Bryant's latest book, FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL, remains a strong national bestseller three months after its release. The book has ignited a national conversation on financial literacy across media, the corporate suites, the halls of government, and within communities across the U.S.

FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL, now in its second printing with publisher Wiley, debuted at #12 on the USA Today Bestselling Booklist. The list is reported solely on book sales, with contributors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Costco and Wal-Mart. It also debuted at #9 in all categories In Publisher's Weekly and has consistently been ranked #1 in multiple categories on Amazon, including Economics, Business and Finance, and Digital Finance, and ranked in the Top 200 for all books on Amazon.

In this new book, Mr. Bryant delivers a powerful resource for everyday Americans seeking to build a stronger financial future. Part call to action, part inspiration, FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL offers a roadmap to increase prosperity for individuals, families, communities, and our nation from one of the world's foremost experts.

In FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL, Mr. Bryant issues a call to action for individuals and public and private sector leaders to help bring financial literacy education to young Americans and working adults. To date, this has included:

Inspiring Individual Action: Mr. Bryant has called for individual citizens and organizations to join "A Campaign for America", which invites individuals and organizations of every stripe to join this movement for financial self-determination— what Bryant calls "the civil rights issue of this generation."

Inspired by the book, a group of young students embarked on a creative journey to bring the concept of financial freedom to life through puppetry at The Make-Believe Village, an innovative nonprofit arts program led by supportive role models and industry professionals. The program is designed to blend creativity and life skills while supporting young people in transforming their communities through art. The outcome? A captivating 10-minute short film created entirely by kids showcasing their skills. The full-length video can be viewed HERE.

Driving Conversation in the Halls of Government: Mr. Bryant will engage in a series of public conversations on the importance of financial literacy with some of America's most prominent mayors and governors in a tour across the U.S. that will be announced shortly. The tour will begin at the end of July and run throughout 2024. Committed cities include Atlanta, Memphis, Baltimore and Birmingham.





Mr. Bryant will engage in a series of public conversations on the importance of financial literacy with some of America's most prominent mayors and governors in a tour across the U.S. that will be announced shortly. The tour will begin at the end of July and run throughout 2024. Committed cities include , , and Birmingham. Influencing Public Opinion: Mr. Bryant has been featured across some of the nation's most influential media outlets including CNBC's Squawk Box, CNBC's Last Call, The Breakfast Club, Forbes, Rockefeller Capital Partners, and op-Eds in TIME and CNBC.

The book is available through the Operation HOPE Store, with all proceeds benefiting Operation HOPE. The book can also be purchased at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

About John Hope Bryant

John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, thought leader, and philanthropic executive referred to as the "conscience of capitalism" by numerous Fortune 500 CEOs. Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Operation HOPE, Inc. the nation's largest on-the-ground nonprofit provider of ﬁnancial literacy.

