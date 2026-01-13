Let the Easter Fun Begin! PEEPS® Unveils Its 2026 Lineup

The iconic Marshmallow brand is back with exciting new flavors and seasonal surprises

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter is about to get a whole lot sweeter! For the 2026 season, the PEEPS® Brand is reimagining Easter traditions once again with a lineup full of new, unique flavors, fun-filled collaborations and returning fan-favorites. As the #1 non-chocolate Easter candy*, PEEPS® continues to bring joy, connection and creativity to celebrations everywhere, from Easter baskets to egg hunts and of course, festive family moments.

PEEPS 2026 New Products

New to the PEEPS® collection this year and available nationwide, PEEPS® Pop-Tarts™ Frosted Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks bring a fun and tasty twist to Easter baskets, inspired by the classic toaster-pastry favorite. For fans craving adventurous "swicy" flavors, PEEPS® Chili Lime Mango Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, available only at Kroger, deliver a sweet-meets-tangy kick that adds a bold flavor fusion to Easter traditions. Exclusively available at Target, PEEPS® SUNNYD® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks deliver a refreshing burst of citrus flavor, bringing a bright, sunny surprise to any seasonal craft or basket moment.

"There's nothing quite like the joy PEEPS® bring to Easter, and each year, we're always inspired by the creativity and passion fans bring to the season," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Blending flavor innovation and playful partnerships, along with the iconic Chicks and Bunnies fans look forward to each year, the 2026 Easter collection is designed to inspire connection and transform ordinary moments into a celebration."

See a listing of all available PEEPS® treats for Easter 2026 below:

Nationally available PEEPS® Brand offerings:

PEEPS ® Pop-Tarts™ Frosted Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Pop-Tarts™ Frosted Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Classic PEEPS ® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies PEEPS ® Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

Marshmallow Rainbow Pop PEEPS ® MIKE AND IKE ® Flavored Pop

MIKE AND IKE Flavored Pop PEEPS ® Giant Bunny Pop

Giant Bunny Pop PEEPS ® DR PEPPER ® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

DR PEPPER Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® RICE KRISPIES TREATS ® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

RICE KRISPIES TREATS Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS ® Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies PEEPS ® Delights™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Delights™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate PEEPS ® Delights™ S'mores Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Delights™ S'mores Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate PEEPS ® Delights™ Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Delights™ Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate PEEPS ® Egg Hunt Individually Wrapped Mini Yellow Marshmallow Chicks (18 ct)

Egg Hunt Individually Wrapped Mini Yellow Marshmallow Chicks (18 ct) PEEPS® Jelly Beans

PEEPS® Brand products available exclusively at select retailers:

PEEPS ® SUNNYD ® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (Available only at Target)

SUNNYD Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (Available only at Target) PEEPS ® Chili Lime Mango Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (Available only at Kroger)

Chili Lime Mango Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (Available only at Kroger) PEEPS ® Easter Variety 10-Pack (Available only at Sam's Club)

Easter Variety 10-Pack (Available only at Sam's Club) PEEPS ® Tropical Punch Flavored Bunnies (Available only at Dollar Tree)

Tropical Punch Flavored Bunnies (Available only at Dollar Tree) PEEPS® Egg Hunt Individually Wrapped Mini Marshmallow Chicks in Assorted Colors (Available only at Walmart in 36ct)

Just Born Quality Confections, the makers of PEEPS®, is bringing even more sweetness to the season with additional Easter offerings!

MIKE AND IKE ® Mega Mix Jelly Beans

Mega Mix Jelly Beans MIKE AND IKE ® Easter Treats

Easter Treats Just Born® Brand Original Fruit Flavored Jelly Beans

Visit www.peepsbrand.com for additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season, and follow the PEEPS® Brand on Instagram, TikTok , Pinterest and Facebook!

To download high-res product images and product fact sheets click here. Factory tour b-roll can be found here.

*Source: Circana OmniMarket™ Core Outlets Easter 2025 (11 WE 04/27/2025); Includes Non-Seasonal Jelly Beans

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to create joyful moments and stronger communities. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections