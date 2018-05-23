Let the Games Begin: Malibu®, Nick Jonas And Over 30 Global Influencers Unleash Their "Summer You" at the New, Never-Before-Seen Malibu Games

"I'm proud to have been appointed host of the Malibu Games, and I hope it brings the summer spirit to all my fans and followers from every corner of the world," said Nick Jonas. "Summer is all about unleashing your summer you – and I'm sure this will be the best kick-start of summer we have ever seen."

Nick competed in the Malibu Games 3-day-long tournament against 30 contestants from nine countries: US, UK, Germany, France, South Korea, Argentina, Spain, Netherlands and Canada. The Malibu Games has cornered the market on awesome by encouraging party-starters, pool-sharks and spring vacationers to unleash the spirit of summer everywhere.

"At Malibu, we believe summer is about feeling free and happy in order to have the best summer ever. And with the Malibu Games, we hope to inspire fans of fun to take a break from their day-to-day and unleash their summer selves," said Daniel R. Clarke, Brand Director, Malibu. "We're going to do our best to make some waves this season, because nothing says summer like Malibu. Fans can follow along on social media to see how Nick and our Malibu influencers got in on the games, and for inspiration on how they can get involved themselves."

Follow along at @MalibuRumUS, #MalibuGames, #BecauseSummer, or visit www.maliburumdrinks.com.

Exclusive content will drop frequently throughout the Summer, so check it out with your squad, and follow along to sip on your favorite cocktails from Malibu.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA, which employs a workforce of approximately 18,000 people worldwide and is listed on the NYSE Euronext exchange (Ticker: RI).

The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Tequila Avión®, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa®, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch, Olmeca Altos™, Beefeater® Gin, Lot No. 40™ and Pike Creek®, Midleton®, Paddy®, Powers®, Redbreast®, Plymouth®, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Lillet®, Hiram Walker®, Pernod®, Ricard®; and such superior wines as Kenwood Vineyards®, Brancott Estate®, Campo Viejo®, Graffigna® and Jacob's Creek®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 750 employees across the country.

