Let Them Eat Taters: Turn Thanksgiving into a Potato-Packed Extravaganza at Every Course - Even Dessert!

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows it's not Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes. But the spud is no one-trick pony when it comes to the holidays. While the humble potato is Thanksgiving's most steadfast side dish, it's ready to be the star of the show. This Thanksgiving, Potatoes USA shares how America's favorite vegetable can be a showstopper in every course, from appetizers to desserts.
A Thanksgiving staple since the 18th century, potatoes are an incredibly versatile vegetable and can be a tasty addition to every step of the Thanksgiving meal. Potatoes also pack a nutritional punch with the highest potassium among the top 20 most eaten vegetables and 3 grams of plant-based protein per 5.3-ounce, skin-on serving.
Importantly, potatoes also provide vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options to Thanksgiving guests with diverse dietary needs and preferences.
Ready to take on the challenge of using potatoes in every dish of your holiday feast? Make this a Spudsgiving to remember with some of our favorite recipes.
Appe-taters
Picture this: the turkey trot is over. Dinner isn't ready yet, but everybody's starving. Appetizers are a crucial standby for any seasoned Thanksgiving chef – both to keep your guests from getting "hangry" and to keep you fueled in the kitchen.
Or maybe you're more of a football-watching family? Potato appetizers are classic game-day cravings that will hit the spot.
Regardless of your family traditions, these gluten-free, vegetarian appetizers are delicious and filling enough to keep you and your guests satisfied.
Or, for families that want a showstopping turkey dish that won't take four-plus hours in the oven, consider a gorgeous potato and turkey pot pie. Even better, kids can help make a decorative crust to show off their artistic skills in the kitchen!
Vegetarian-Friendly Spud Showstoppers
Turkeys aren't going anywhere, but for the 10% of Americans who identify as vegetarian, you might want to switch things up from the tofurkey.
Why not go for a scene-stealing, meat-free main dish that's as beautiful as it is delicious?
A potato tart is a tasty, Instagram-worthy main dish for anyone looking to go vegetarian this holiday season.
As a side, potatoes are more than just mashed – they're multifaceted vegetables! Try one or two (or more) of these side dishes for Thanksgiving and get ready for "oohs" and "ahhs" around the table. Bonus: there's evidence that eating potatoes can encourage kids to eat more of other vegetables, too!
Leftover mashed potatoes? Try making crispy, creamy, cheesy mashed potato puffs for a quick breakfast, side dish or appetizer: Cheesy Mashed Potato Puff
Find a new Thanksgiving favorite? Let us know!
Tag @PotatoGoodness on Facebook or Instagram with your favorite potato dishes, and visit potatogoodness.com to find more amazing holiday potato recipes.
About Potatoes USA Potatoes USA is the national marketing and promotion board representing U.S. growers and importers. Potatoes USA, the largest vegetable commodity board, was established in 1971 by potato farmers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes. For more information on Potatoes USA's mission to "Strengthen Demand for Potatoes," visit PotatoesUSA.com.
