Let Your Contribution Shine on the Global Stage: Distinguished Contribution Award Now Open for Global Applications

In the digital era, stakeholders from around the world are embracing digital transformation. Pioneers are charting new territories and setting the course for industry advancement through innovative thinking and decisive actions. Enterprises are redefining the landscape with cutting-edge technologies and intelligent transformations, infusing vitality into economic growth.

Every piece of contribution made in the digital wave deserves recognition, and every bit of effort will illuminate the future. World Internet Conference presents the World Internet Conference Distinguished Contribution Award to honor individuals and enterprises that have made significant contributions to the global internet sector and relevant sectors.

The enterprise application portal is now officially open. We sincerely invite enterprises across the globe to apply and share in this moment of glory.

If your enterprise is:

A Committed Bearer of Social Responsibility

Your enterprise fulfills social responsibility by planting seeds of hope through public welfare projects and building bridges across the world through international cooperation. Its actions demonstrate that success and responsibility go hand in hand, with the convergence of excellence and commitment.

A Bold Game-Changer with Vision of Innovation

Your enterprise boldly transforms innovative ideas into impactful outcomes. With groundbreaking products, services, business models, and operation and management, it continuously drives industry growth while sparking social innovation and paving the way for new growth opportunities.

A Fast-Growing Player with Limitless Potential

Your enterprise achieves growth at a pace surpassing the industry average. Through outstanding technological achievements, exceptional products and services, and efficient operations, it builds core advantages that drive its own scale expansion and paint a promising blueprint for industry and societal development.

The World Internet Conference Distinguished Contribution Award will be the perfect platform for your enterprise. It is high time to let your contribution shine on the world stage.

Start your online application at: https://viv.cn/su/wic_contribution

Contact Information: Ms. Xinyu Zhao: [email protected]

