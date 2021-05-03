Let Your Skin Bloom With Sky Organics' First USDA Certified Organic Skincare Collection, Youth Boost

Sky Organics believes in the beauty of organic ingredients and wants to share it with the world – because everyone deserves access to ingredients that are good for them and the planet. Bakuchiol is the collection's star ingredient and rightfully so – it is a plant-derived extract known as a natural, gentle alternative to harsh retinol. Combined with Manuka Honey, sourced from New Zealand, and Marula Oil, sourced from Africa, the power packed trio revitalizes skin to support a healthy, youthful looking complexion.

"This collection was inspired by our travels and research around the world to find a wide variety of natural, plant-based ingredients," said Dean Neiger, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "We knew we wanted to use our knowledge to create a skincare regimen that was certified organic and helped to confront visible signs of aging. The collection proves that when you love your skin naturally, it shows."

The collection features six products including a Makeup Cleansing Oil, Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash, Revitalizing Face Scrub, Antioxidant Day Serum, Bakuchiol Night Serum, Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion, with accessible prices ranging from $12.95 - $18.95.

Youth Boost is proudly 100% cruelty free and features the notable USDA Organic seal meaning the products contain over 95% organically produced ingredients – and that every step of the production process adheres to the USDA's organic standards. "Certified organic products improve water quality, conserve energy, increase biodiversity and even contribute to soil health," added Christine Keihm, Chief Marketing Officer.

For more information about Sky Organics' Youth Boost collection, additional product assortment and brand values, please visit www.SkyOrganics.com.

About Sky Organics:

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned company dedicated to showing you that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products range from $6.95 to $19.95. Products are available nationwide including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Sky Organics products are thoughtfully made using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and is tested by happy humans—never on animals.

