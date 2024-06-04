Sky Organics Launches Timeless Beauty Campaign

Pure, Potent Ingredients That Stand the Test of Time

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics , recognized as the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S., and renowned leader in natural and certified organic personal care products, launches the 'Timeless Beauty' campaign that highlights Sky Organics' simple, pure, and potent remedies, rooted in centuries-old traditions.

Before there were influencers, there were influential women. The Timeless Beauty campaign looks back at one of the earliest known influential beauty icons, Cleopatra, who is synonymous with timeless beauty. It explores her beauty secrets and how she used pure, natural ingredients, without chemicals or synthetics - because that wasn't even a choice two millennia ago.

The self-care industry is flooded with complex and lengthy ingredient lists and endless product offerings, making it challenging to find effective and clean solutions for your self-care needs. Sky Organics embraces the rich history of proven ingredients used for centuries, that are simple, pure, and potent, and champions the time-tested wisdom behind these products.

The campaign features two Sky Organics products made with powerhouse ancient ingredients that have stood the test of time. Best-selling Organic Castor Oil (16 fl oz.) ($24.99) is a single-ingredient superstar that has gone viral on TikTok for its ability to help promote everything from hair growth to body wellness to more unconventional uses such as belly button oiling. The Organic Coconut Oil & Vitamin E (16.9 fl oz.) ($17.99) is a two-in-one body and hair oil that deeply moisturizes very dry, dehydrated skin and hair in need of replenishment. With just two simple ingredients, organic coconut oil and vitamin E, this versatile oil enriches both skin and hair with nourishing fatty acids and glow-boosting antioxidants.

"The Timeless Beauty Campaign celebrates time-tested ingredients that have been used for thousands of years and we hope reintroducing these ingredients will inspire users to see how they can work for them, too," says Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger.

Sky Organics products are Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and made with natural and certified organic ingredients. Almost every Sky Organics product has received a "100/100 Excellent" Yuka health impact rating, based on the independent app's assessment of each ingredient's risk to human health and the environment. Free from harmful chemicals, sulfates, and parabens, they offer a safe and effective way to elevate your self-care routine.

For more information and to purchase Sky Organics products visit www.SkyOrganics.com .

About Sky Organics: Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials made with nature's pure and potent botanics. Sky Organics is a family founded, Certified B Corporation™ and one of the fastest growing natural brands dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair not only harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients but also allow looking good, feeling good and doing good to coexist in harmony, leaving our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com, among others.

