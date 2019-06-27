Letairis (ambrisentan; Gilead/GlaxoSmithKline) Market to 2025: A Selective Endothelin Type A Receptor Antagonist

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Letairis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Letairis (ambrisentan; Gilead/GlaxoSmithKline) is a selective endothelin type A receptor antagonist. Endothelin is a potent vasoconstrictor with mitogenic, hypertrophic, and pro-inflammatory properties. By preventing endothelin from binding to the endothelin receptor, Letairis blocks the receptor-mediated vasoconstriction of vascular smooth muscle cells.

Analyst Outlook

While second-to-market Letairis (ambrisentan; Gilead/GlaxoSmithKline) has not managed to exceed the historical peak sales of fellow endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) Tracleer (bosentan; Johnson & Johnson), it has remained a market-leading drug. Given that Letairis will imminently face generic competition in the US in October 2018, with other markets shortly following, the drug has limited opportunities for further uptake within the pulmonary hypertension (PH) market.

Nonetheless, Letairis is expected to continue to benefit from the increasing adoption of ERAs in combination with phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitors based on the AMBITION trial. This will counterbalance some generic erosion and aid in maintaining steady sales despite intensifying competition.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Drug Overview

Product Profiles

LIST OF FIGURES



Letairis: Pulmonary hypertension

Letairis for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary of Letairis for pulmonary hypertension

Letairis sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan , and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

LIST OF TABLES



Letairis drug profile

Letairis pivotal trial data in pulmonary arterial hypertension

Letairis sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan , and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

