Let's Celebrate ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Chicago with Free Services and Day of Family Fun

"For twelve years ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!, has provided nutrition education, free health screenings, and wellness activities to communities across the nation," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "To continue our work to increase the inclusion of Hispanics in clinical and biomedical research, we are bringing the All of Us Research Program to our communities. The participation of diverse communities in All of Us will help build the foundation for a new era of health care where medicine is tailored to each person."

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us Research Program is an ambitious effort to advance individualized prevention, treatment and care for people of all backgrounds. People ages 18 and older, regardless of health status, will be able to enroll. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program will enable research to more precisely prevent and treat a variety of health conditions.

"These are times filled with stress for many and staying healthy is important – your body is your most important resource" said Esther Sciammarella, Executive Director of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition. "This year, participants have an opportunity to increase medical knowledge by participating in All of Us. We hope people take advantage of this since it can lead to better medicines for them and their families."

Health Screenings and Information: including blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, vision; prostate; and dental exams, as well as Medicare and Medicaid enrollment information

: Exercise demonstrations, family fitness walk, and youth soccer tournament Nutrition: Fresh fruits and healthy snacks, along with educational resources

Fresh fruits and healthy snacks, along with educational resources Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program

Where: McKinley Park Field House - 2210 West Pershing Road - Chicago, IL 60609

When: Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cost: FREE!

"We are glad to provide ongoing support for ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® events across the country," said Robert Forrester, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "These programs bring communities together, empower individuals to improve their health, and address a broad range of needs at the local level."

¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® is sponsored nationally by the Healthy Americas Foundation, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Newman's Own Foundation. The entire event series city listing is available at www.getupgetmoving.org.

