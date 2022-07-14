LET'S LIVE WITH LESS PLASTIC: THE ART EXHIBIT UTILISING HEDERA HASHGRAPH THIS PLASTIC FREE JULY

Links: Media archive with photos and videos

Artists take a stand against plastic pollution this #plasticfreejuly with a creative and necessary outdoor art exhibition across the UK, Denmark , the Netherlands & New York's Time Square to inspire one and all to reduce their plastic usage.

The exhibition features an impressive line up of established & emerging artists including: Anthony Burrill , Dave Pollot , Shingai, Tom Hodgkinson and Hunto amongst others.

The art featured is available to purchase via the Hedera Gallery built on the Hedera network or directly via the online auction from the 12th July.

The online art auction includes art which utilises the most sustainable distributed ledger

Technology - the Hedera network.

A percentage of proceeds from the auction will directly support international non-profit Oceanic Global's work to protect and restore the health of the blue planet. Every £1 donated will help prevent 1KG of plastic from entering the ocean.

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, humans now have plastic in their blood which could pose a health risk that may be irreversible. And yet, global production of plastic is set to double by 2030 meaning the planets plastic crisis is set to worsen dramatically unless we all work together to create solutions and change our habits.

Le Good Society is a UK-based organisation committed to arts and activism. For the third year, Le Good is assembling a group of talented artists to raise awareness around plastic pollution and Plastic Free July - to encourage one and all to reduce their single-use plastic usage.

Le Good Society founder Tia Grazette elaborates, "'Plastic pollution is one of the greatest threats facing our planet. It is in the air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, and the clothes we wear — killing wildlife and polluting the oceans. We all need to understand this and take whatever actions we can to help.'

Titled "Let's Live With Less Plastic," the exhibition is live across the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, and in @TimesSquareNYC. Featured pieces are available for purchase and viewing on the @HederaGallery and legoodsociety.com, with proceeds going to Oceanic Global preventing plastic from entering our oceans.

This year's event also includes a new 3D virtual gallery built on the Hedera network, beach cleans and an online art auction with the digital versions of the art utilising distributed ledgers to raise vital funds for plastic pollution and ocean conservation through the charity partner, Oceanic Global. Donations support Oceanic Globals work to protect and restore the health of our blue planet and all it sustains.Oceanic Global's work has removed 993,746,227 single-use plastics from entering the ocean long-term. Every £1 raised will help prevent 1KG of plastic from entering the ocean. Additionally, individuals and companies will have access to an easy to use online resource at the end of July via www.legoodsociety.com, where they can directly counteract their own plastic consumption by offsetting their plastic usage for the month of Plastic Free July and every month to come.

The outdoor art exhibition presents work from standout artists including Anthony Burrill, Sarah Maple, Shingai, and Dave Pollot that will feature on billboards not only in the UK but also in the Netherlands, Denmark, and New York City's Times Square. Grazette shares, "The art is unexpected, catches your eye, and is a powerful way to communicate a message so critical to life on earth."

Other artists include; Paul Davis, Luap, Hunto, Denis Scheckler, Tia Grazette, Heath Kane, Ben Zank, Frank Goffey, Cara Gaskell, Yoanna Bochowski, i, Vincent Bab Zulawski, Matthieu Braccini, Damara Ingles, Antoine Aveline, Lucie Cure, Adoni Beristain and Tom Hodgskinson.

Paul Davis has created a series of illustrations depicting plastic particulates coursing through parts of our bodies including the lungs, circulatory system, brain and even our sexual organs. Posing the question of what it will mean when micro plastics cross the blood-brain barrier with his illustration of plastic particles circulating the brain - provoking conversations about plastic's vast unforeseen health

consequences, as researchers now grapple with this. Tom Hodgskinson on the other hand paints an apocalyptic beach scene with a handful of people staring into a dried up ocean void of life as it is reported that 32% of the 78 million tonnes of plastic packaging produced annually is left floating in our oceans - equivalent to dumping a rubbish truck filled with plastic into our ocean every minute. While Shingai depicts the polluted world in which we live in and rightly declares how, 'it is time for a revolution'.

"From day one, Hedera has had a keen environmental mindset, and recognises not only the importance of being a carbon-negative network, but also of the key role that technology can play in creating awareness and solving the issues we face around environmental pollution of all kinds," said Christian Hasker, CMO of SwirldsLabs, driving adoption of the Hedera network. "Artists globally are minting their NFTs on the Hedera network and exploring other ways to leverage distributed technology to ensure that their art aligns with their ESG values, and leaves the world a better place than they found it."

The outdoor art exhibition runs until 31st July

Access both the virtual exhibition and online auction via www.legoodsociety.com

Online auction live from 12th July - 31st July - access directly: https://airauctioneer.com/legoodsociety

The virtual exhibition live from 12th July - access directly: https://live.hederagallery.com/legoodsociety/

Le Good Society

Le Good Society uses art and technology to spread the word about urgent environmental and social issues. The organisation strives to deepen public understanding and encourage policies for sustainability and consumer ethics. Le Good brings together artists, writers, poets, musicians, filmmakers, researchers and scientists to explore, educate and inspire positive shifts in the culture. To learn more about Le Good Society, view the art and receive Plastic-Free July ideas, visit: legoodsociety.com | @legoodsociety

The Hedera Network

Hedera Hashgraph is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public distributed ledger for the decentralised economy that has been described as a successor to blockchain technology. Dedicated to building a trusted and secure online world that empowers the individual, it provides increased speed, fairness, low cost, and security - where one can work, play, buy, sell, create and engage socially on the Hedera ecosystem in a safe and private manner. A carbon-negative network, Hedera Hashgraph has been cited as the most greenest, most sustainable proof-of-stake digital asset by UCL Research.

75 transactions on the Hedera Network use as much energy as one swipe of your Visa card.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/ hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers

Oceanic Global

Founded in 2016, Oceanic Global (OG) is an international non-profit that sheds light on humanity's essential relationship to the ocean and empowers individuals, communities and industries to create positive change. Oceanic Global creates educational experiences, consults on sustainable operations and engages local communities to generate measurable impact for our collective wellbeing. Oceanic Global is based in Brooklyn, New York with international hubs & volunteer bases in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum and Hong Kong. Reflective of its global reach, the organisation has additionally produced United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. #CareDeeply

www.oceanic.global @oceanic.global

ARTIST BIOS

Anthony Burrill @anthonyburrill

Graphic artist Anthony Burrill combines a knack for simplicity that packs a punch with analogue craft skills and powerful, positive messages. Burrill frequently collaborates with other forward- thinking creatives across disciplines spanning music, architecture, curation, education and more; pushing his traditional discipline of choice, letterpress printing, into bold new territories. Words, gentle humour, no-nonsense communication and people are at the heart of Burrill's practice and his distinctive brand of upbeat messaging: its core DNA is one created through a longstanding passion for creativity without limitations, the power of simplicity and an innate curiosity about the world and people in it.

Shingai @shingai

Meaning courageous and Brave, is a Zimbabwean-British singer, songwriter and musician, best known as the vocalist and bassist for the UK indie rock band Noisettes. In 2017, she launched her solo career and released her debut solo album in 2020. A passionate environmentalist and spokeswoman for many social causes.

Dave Pollot @davepollotart

A New York based artist who is known for his altered thrift art paintings. He finds unwanted artwork and adds his own touch – most often pop culture parodies – and in doing so, bridges the divide between classic and pop art. His artwork has been displayed and found homes in galleries, businesses, and private collections in all 50 states and in over 40 countries around the globe. His work has attracted attention from the media both in the U.S. and abroad, including Business Insider, Instagram, and the SyFy Channel, and his corporate clients include SONY, Instagram, and McDonalds among others. When he's not painting, he can be found spending time with his wife and two dogs.

Denis Scheckler @Pills_for_skills

A digital artist. Always in search of inspiration. He finds it by looking through thousands of forgotten photographs and pictures which never attracted the proper attention or praise. Re-inventing these images into something original, funky and sometimes absurd but often reflecting a social issue - in order for these lost images and photographs to be given a chance to seen again by the world and hopefully respected this time.

Hunto @huntoland

Like Picasso before him, and inspired by that same spellbinding Mediterannean light, this Italian isn't afraid of colour, bold shapes and movement. Hunto's pieces are an ongoing exploration of the intertwined themes of eroticism and human relationships. You get the distinct feeling this artist just wants to put into painted form what makes us tick as a species. He's making some real waves too, with a raft of serious commissions to his name. During his first steps, Hunto was inspired by the works of Picasso and Braque. He then moved towards Cubism and created his orginal and characteristic style that is well known around the streets.

Ben Zank @benzank

Born and raised in New York City where he is currently based. Ben began photography at the age of eighteen when he discovered a Pentax ME Super in his grandmother's attic. His work is often a spontaneous reaction to his immediate environment and is used as a catalyst for expressing emotions when words fail.

Paul DAVIS @paulcopyrightdavis

Paul is an illustrator and artist whose work has been widely exhibited and published. Paul's images ask his viewers to think again, as they disrupt a cosy, impassive relationship to life on earth. His artworks are potentially awkward but measured. Paul has exhibited extensively around the world but most often in London, New York and Tokyo and has work published internationally as well as working with many brands including; American Express, Andaz Hotel, Art Review, BBC Radio 4, Benecol, Blacks Private Members Club, BMW, British Association of Counselling & Psychotherapy, Byron Burgers, Channel 4, The Economist, Erik Spiekerman, Esca Restaurant, Franco Manca, The Guardian, Laurence King Publishing, Libération, Mercedes, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Picturehouse Central, Random House, Soho House Group, Samsung, Sony, Virgin Atlantic & Wallpaper Magazine.

TIA GRAZETTE @legoodsociety

An acclaimed Creative Director & Content Director who has worked for many brands & magazines including, British Vogue, Tatler, Levi's and the BBC - as well as creating her own world issues and street art magazine. Tia has created art since she was a child and became accomplished in the art of oil painting at the age of 17 and is now experimenting with a new style influenced by graffiti and abstract expressionism. An advocate for the environment and social injustice, she is the founder of Le Good Society and has worked on a number of global environmental awareness campaigns including the Plastiki Expedition where they famously built a boat from recycled plastic and sailed it across the Pacific in 2010 to create awareness of plastic pollution and Bye Bye Plastic – an initiative to remove plastic from the music industry.

Sarah Maple @sarahmapleart

Sarah Maple is an award winning visual artist known for her bold, brave, mischievous and occasionally controversial artworks that challenge notions of identity, religion and the status quo. Much of Maple's inspiration originates from her mixed religious and cultural upbringing. Sarah's artwork, film and performances have been exhibited internationally at galleries and institutions including Tate Britain, Golden Thread Gallery and Tallin Art Hall. Her recent commissions include The Baltic, New Art Exchange and Sky Arts.

i

i has been around for a long time and worked with a number of well known street artists including Eine & Aiko (faile). 'We are intrinsically linked to the oceans, without them the human race will not survive. It does not make sense that we would destroy the one thing that gives us life'

FRANK GOFFEY @letsbefrankofficial

Frank first started drawing on paper napkins when he was a small child, bored out of his mind at social events and endless dinners with his family. He has kept on drawing since it is one of the few things that helps him understand and process his thoughts within the hectic world we live in. His topics include social comment, bullying and climate issues, with a healthy dose of comedy and surrealism. His company 'Let's Be Frank' makes good quality T-shirts featuring his illustrations

Luap @luap

Multidisciplinary British artist Paul Robinson (aka LUAP) dynamically fuses adventure and art through his paintings and photography, drawing from his own experiences. His adult-size Pink Bear suit follows him up mountains, through surreal landscapes, bustling cities and remote spots in far- away places,juxtaposing them in stark contrast with his central figure The Pink Bear. Using different mediums and techniques, he tackles mental health, the climate and ecological emergency, and isolation head-on. LUAP's style, although hinting at abstract expressionism, is not confined to one system as he seamlessly fuses expressionist mark making with photorealistic painting techniques. His works explodes with positive energy, bringing together the bold colours of Pop Art and the soft grunge of modern Urban Art. Exploring existential subjects, but within a contemporary feel, his craft stands alone in its composition and provoking content and subject matter. LUAP has exhibited alongside internationally renowned artists and created bespoke artworks for exclusive Member Clubs. He also works with charities to raise money. A Pink Bear print recently sold for three times the listed price at Christie's. LUAP has featured in publications such as TimeOut, Design Week, Mail Online, GQ, Fad, and more.

Heath Kane @byheathkane

He has always been fascinated by the world around him: particularly where life, art and creativity collide. Born and brought up in Australia, he has now made the UK his home. Never creating art to please people. But, instead, he make art in response to what he see happening in the world. He wants to challenge the conventions of our lifestyles and the world we live in today. His goal is to create iconic, memorable pieces, with a strong focus on storytelling and blends bright, alluring colours with often dark subversive themes.

Cara Gaskell @cara.gaskell

Welsh self-taught freelance multi-disciplinary artist; working within abstract expressionism, multidisciplinary portraiture and much more. She has worked with different communities as well as individuals to push the importance & boundaries of the identity and all arts within where she resides. Amplifying the stories of unheard voices through facilitating, curating, creating and producing. Her paintings are charged with movement bold in colour, style and fine portraits.

Damara Ingles @damara_in_ctrl

Designer of Extended Reality Experiences and Virtual Fashion, with a background in Fashion Design and Criticism. Her practice appreciates the materiality and craft of clothes, as well as the emancipatory value of digitalising them - seeing technology as lenses to impact fashion in different fronts, so that it becomes more inclusive, sustainable and disrupted by innovative voices.

Recently Damara collaborated with VR designer SUTU on a first-of-its-kind immersive Fashion Show "Fabric of Reality", produced in collaboration with the Fashion Innovation Agency, Kaleidoscope and Verizon Media. Their piece Symbiotic_Wear, part of the F.O.R. is exhibited at the Museum of Other Realties. She also also awarded the 2019 Kering Awards prize.

Tom Hodgskinson @tomhodgkinson2

A Bristol-based artist, he creates unique works which have been used commercially for bands such as Keane, Archive & Brigade, as well as moving visual productions for live events, working with a broad scope of artists including Stormzy, Ed sheeran, Dave, Mabel, The rolling stones.

Collage occupies the central focus of his work; creating graphic oriented imagery suffused with a deeper personal, sociocultural commentary. The images he creates are a three fold equation; the things he finds plus things happening in the world multiplied by what is going on in his own head.

