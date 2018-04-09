Let's Talk Entrepreneurship: Women Across the Globe Convene to Discuss the Important Role Entrepreneurship Plays

"We are coming together united by our common mission to advance entrepreneurship for women around the world," explains Teresa Meares, NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development board chair and a Vice President of FCEM. "By sitting down together, we will cross and eliminate barriers to entry and find common ways to support each other. And, by creating a unified voice, we will build the strongest path for prosperity for women in business."

WHO: Women Business Owners from all over the world WHAT: Exporting Entrepreneurism Summit WHEN: April 12-14 WHERE: The Westin New York

Grand Central

212 E 42nd St

New York, NY 10017

United States

The event will feature speakers from leading government and academic institutions discussing what the public and private sectors are doing and how to advance and support women entrepreneurs. Other highlights include a discussion on the anniversary of H.R. 5050, The Women's Business Ownership Act, as well as breakout sessions on leading edge topics, the FCEM Presidents Meeting and a closing gala.

"FCEM connects women business owner associations around the world so they can share and connect on the programming and policies that lift up women," said Marie Christine Oghley, President of the World Association of Women Entrepreneurs (FCEM). "We are proud to be gathering in New York City to to show our support for each other and our commitment to ensuring women business owners around the globe achieve parity."

About FCEM

FCEM is non-profit, non-governmental, non-political and non-sectarian organization whose activities at the national and international level are aimed at promoting women's entrepreneurial initiatives and reinforcing national associations of women business owners. FCEM is the acronym for 'Les Femmes Chefs d'Entreprises Mondiales', or World Association of Women Entrepreneurs. Today, the FCEM network includes over 60 countries across five continents.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth.

To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lets-talk-entrepreneurship-women-across-the-globe-convene-to-discuss-the-important-role-entrepreneurship-plays-300626251.html

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners

Related Links

http://www.nawbo.org

