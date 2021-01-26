LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a letter from Maj. Gen. Michael Davidson, Asst. Chairman Joint Chiefs (Ret.), U.S. Medical Glove Company.

Today President Biden issued an executive order titled "Ensuring the Future Is Made in All of America by All of America's Workers"

This is why I am leading the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars to build "Liberty Glove" project to create the largest domestic network of high-technology nitrile glove factories right here in America.

This will create thousands of American jobs, expanding the industrial base for nitrile examination gloves while using massive budgets created by our tax dollars to develop plant-based polymer examination gloves for the safety of Americans.

Companies like ours at U.S. Medical Glove Company and U.S. Medical Glove Manufacturing Company are depending on the leadership of President Biden to produce critical healthcare products and the machines that make them – and do all of it here in the U.S.A.

We can compete with China in this industry because U.S. raw material costs are comparable, we do not have to pay international shipping costs and the modern production technology creates fewer higher paying jobs at the factory.

We are already underway ordering 25.6 million pounds of American steel, 12.12 miles of high tension 8" wide chain, 576,000 ceramic "hand" formers and plastics, to be used with American sensors and track and trace circuitry to establish five factories that will create more than 1,200 American jobs directly and support another 18,000 jobs indirectly while generating hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. economic activity.

President Biden is correct when he says "We're going to make sure that they buy American and are made in America."

That is why we are building the machines and making the nitrile gloves America needs here in America. We have access to the nitrile, we have the technology and the demand, we simply need to value our own workers -- and do the work. Even better, we can use the demand for this critical but environmentally harmful product to lead the transition to biopolymers that can replace the nitrile and be used across industry for countless applications in marine, aerospace and automotive.

I served in our Armed Forces for decades and I can think of no bigger service for this country today than to lead our effort to bring high-technology manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

I applaud President Biden for his leadership on this critical issue and welcome everyone who can to join us in this critical mission.

