Lettuce Financial Acquires Carry's Retirement and Investing Platform, Moving One Step Closer to a Complete Financial Solution for Solopreneurs

Acquisition gives Lettuce customers access to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, including Solo 401(k)s, IRAs, and accounts for alternative investments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lettuce Financial, the AI-powered all-in-one platform built for solopreneurs, today announced its intention to acquire Carry's Retirement and Investing platform. The acquisition gives Lettuce customers access to tax-advantaged retirement accounts and alternative investment accounts traditionally reserved only for those with access to institutional wealth management. Carry's self-directed and managed retirement and investment accounts give independent professionals access to a broad range of traditional and alternative investments, from stocks and mutual funds to crypto and startups, all designed to maximize tax savings and build long-term wealth. These investment products complement the suite of automated financial services and healthcare benefits Lettuce already provides.

The acquisition brings over $225 million in assets on platform and thousands of members to Lettuce, along with Carry's established compliance infrastructure. A long-standing partner, Carry has been a trusted resource for Lettuce customers seeking retirement and investing solutions. Carry will continue to operate as a standalone brand, managed by the incoming Carry team, ensuring continuity for existing customers. Carry customers will see no changes to their fees, investment strategy, or custody arrangements. They will also have opportunities to access the full Lettuce platform, including Lettuce Pro for managing and automating finance, taxes, and accounting, and Lettuce PEO for premium healthcare benefits.

"Retirement planning has always been a core pillar of what we're building at Lettuce. Solopreneurs deserve the same financial tools and advantages that full-time employees at the world's best companies take for granted. With the addition of Carry, we're closing one of the most consequential gaps in the solo financial experience and bringing another critical piece of that stack directly to the platform," said Ran Harpaz, Lettuce Financial founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome the Carry team and to give their customer base of solopreneurs access to the wider Lettuce ecosystem that's been designed exactly for them."

For many solopreneurs, retirement planning has been one of the most fragmented and least accessible parts of running a business. Carry has built the compliance infrastructure, investment accounts, and customer trust that make a Solo 401(k) or IRA genuinely accessible to self-employed individuals. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in building out SoloHQ™, Lettuce's integrated suite of services designed to give solopreneurs the same systems, protections, and advantages as the world's best businesses. Following its recent healthcare benefits launch, Lettuce now covers the core pillars of what it means to run a financially sound solo business: accounting, taxes, payroll, healthcare, and now retirement.

"Carry was built on the belief that self-employed individuals deserve access to the same wealth-building tools as everyone else," said Ankur Nagpal, Carry's founder. "Lettuce is the right home for this platform and for our members. Ran and the team have the vision and the commitment to take what we've built and make it even more powerful. I remain deeply committed to Carry's members and to seeing that vision realized."

Nagpal will serve as a strategic advisor to Lettuce and Carry following the close. Nick Rasch, Carry's co-founder, will join Lettuce alongside key members of Carry's operations, product, engineering, and legal and compliance teams.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Carry

Carry is a retirement and investing platform built specifically for the self-employed and high-earning solopreneurs, providing access to Solo 401(k)s, IRAs, and accounts for alternative assets with over $225 million in assets on platform. Carry's compliance infrastructure and investment products give self-employed individuals access to the same tax-advantaged wealth-building tools historically available only through institutional wealth management. Learn more at www.carry.com.

About Lettuce Financial

Lettuce Financial is building for a future where the business-of-one is a defining force in the economy. Through its SoloHQ™ platform, Lettuce offers an integrated suite of services that gives solopreneurs access to many of the same advantages offered by the world's best businesses.

Powered by AI, the platform provides a secure, all-in-one system that streamlines business operations and finance, including accounting, taxes, payroll, healthcare, and retirement benefits. By handling the complexities of business management, Lettuce gives solopreneurs peace of mind and the financial edge to run and grow smarter, more profitable businesses.

Learn more at www.lettuce.co or follow the company on LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Lettuce Financial