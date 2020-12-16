Lev Peker and David Meniane of CarParts.com Win Silver Medals in 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards

It is rare for one company to receive two awards in this competition, vouching for the tremendous leadership both Lev and David have shown over the past year. Since they both joined the firm in early 2019, Lev and David have transformed the company both internally and for their consumers, resulting in a complete financial, logistical, and operational turnaround. While it was just months from bankruptcy then, CarParts.com recently reported its third consecutive quarter of double digit, profitable growth and the highest gross profit in the company's history.

2020 marked the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards and – with a continuing global pandemic – was also a year like no other in the program's 10-year history. Despite the global challenges, the 10th annual program saw a particularly strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most recognizable and admired global brands to the most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies – proving North American business' resilience and continuing innovation and growth despite the odds. The judges were impressed with this year's winners' agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive, their willingness to always go the extra mile to help their customers in these unusual times.

"It's been an incredibly rewarding journey and privilege to guide CarParts.com over the past year with David, and we are both very excited to be recognized by the Best in Biz team. Together, we've reimagined the auto parts market and built a platform that's helped thousands of consumers get back on the road faster and more cost-effectively," says Lev Peker, CarParts.com CEO.

"I'm humbled that our growing team has continued to prosper through the adversity and global challenges of this year with record performance. Lev and I have rebuilt the purpose and success of the firm and are honored on behalf of all CarParts.com employees – from our corporate office to distribution centers – to receive this recognition," says David Meniane, CarParts.com CFO and COO.

Since the program's inception in 2011, the Best in Biz Awards judging panels have consisted of both editors and reporters with keen expertise in selecting the best of the best from hundreds of high-performing companies and leaders. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired.

"Corporate resiliency has never been more important than in 2020 and the winning entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards have impressive accomplishments in this area," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged six of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards competitions.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners .

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

