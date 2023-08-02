Level Agency Acquires Becker Media

Combined entity will be a leading agency serving the education sector.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Agency, the Pittsburgh-based digital marketing firm backed by private equity sponsor Dubin Clark, has successfully completed the acquisition of Becker Media, a top marketing agency headquartered in the San Francisco area that has been dedicated to serving higher education institutions for over 20 years. This strategic move unites these two agencies into a leading performance marketing agency in education marketing today.

Level + Becker Logo Better Together Level Agency Test Learn Grow Podcast Announcing the Acquisition of Becker Media. Learn more about the union of these two agencies from Patrick Patterson, CEO Level Agency, Patrick Van Gorder, President / COO Level Agency, and Bill Buchanan, President Becker Media.

With more than 125 dedicated professionals, the new Level Agency manages over $150M in digital media spend per year for a diverse range of clients across sectors in addition to education such as B2B, financial services, e-commerce, and home services.

"We are incredibly excited about what this acquisition means for our clients, employees, and the industry as a whole," says Patrick Patterson, CEO of Level Agency. "We are taking a significant step towards reshaping the landscape of how educational institutions reach, engage, and inspire students. Together, we are setting new standards for the industry and redefining the possibilities of education marketing."

Preserving the distinct brand identities that have earned both agencies their trusted reputations remains a priority for Level Agency. There will be no changes to the teams that clients interact with daily, and both Level and Becker will continue operating under their respective banners. The company assures employees and clients of seamless continuity and enhanced opportunities for growth and professional development.

Bill Buchanan, President of Becker Media, emphasized the benefits to the education sector. "Combining Level and Becker, we will be the high-quality leader in the education sector, providing robust and unique solutions. Our combined expertise and advanced analysis will allow higher education institutions to achieve sustainable growth and empower students to make informed choices about their future."

Pat Van Gorder, COO/President of Level Agency, commented on the seamless cultural fit of the combination of the two companies, stating, "Both organizations have always prioritized remote-first, agile work environments with high levels of employee engagement and a relentless focus on client success."

This acquisition is a major step for Level Agency as it grows to become a leading performance marketing company through both organic growth and acquisitions. In the coming months and years, Level will be actively exploring growth opportunities in e-commerce, B2B, financial services, home services and other performance marketing-reliant sectors.

Thomas Cooperrider, Principal at Dubin Clark said, "Becker Media is an outstanding fit for Level Agency that will provide a broader base of customers within the higher education market. We look forward to scaling up operations meaningfully in the space as well as exploring new markets with the combined team."

The management team of the newly formed entity includes Patrick Patterson as CEO, Pat Van Gorder as COO/President, Bill Buchanan as President of Becker Media, and Bassem Abdelnour as CFO.

For more information about Level Agency, please visit www.level.agency

About Level Agency:

Level Agency unites two leading digital marketing agencies, Level Agency and Becker Media, into one powerhouse. With more than 125 dedicated professionals, the new Level Agency manages over $150M in digital media spend per year for a diverse range of clients across sectors such as education, e-commerce, B2B, financial services, and home services. The new entity aims to provide innovative digital marketing solutions, exceptional client service, and a nurturing work environment for its employees.

For more information about Becker Media, please visit beckermedia.net

About Becker Media:

Becker Media is one of the top education focused performance marketing agencies serving exclusively the education vertical for the past 22 years. Becker is based in the San Francisco area, with all employees working from home and located across the country. Becker partners with its clients to create leading digital performance-based solutions to cost effectively help recruit new students. Becker currently works with over 25 clients across the county.

For more information about Dubin Clark, please visit dubinclark.com

About Dubin Clark:

Dubin Clark is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Boston, MA and Miami, FL. The Dubin Clark team is led by experienced private equity professionals who bring decades of success in lower middle market investing. Dubin Clark targets lead or control investments in branded niche manufacturing and specialty services companies with at least $10 million in sales. The firm's mission is to create value by helping companies grow through a coordinated approach that includes providing capital to support internal growth, completing complementary add-on acquisitions to build market position, and helping to develop new strategies for the future while protecting the independence, culture and values that made the company successful.

Press Contact: Carrie Butler 412.897.6177 [email protected] or Jeff Durosko 412.401.8843 [email protected]

[Level Agency: Amy Stettler 310.210.1140 [email protected]]

SOURCE Level Agency