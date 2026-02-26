Level AI Announces Major AI Virtual Agent Expansion: Delivering Human-Quality AI for Every Interaction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level AI, a leader in customer experience AI, is significantly expanding its full-stack agentic CX platform, redefining the standard for customer experience by moving beyond the limitations of the "siloed" virtual agent. Recognizing that isolated automation of customer issue resolution fails to address complex enterprise needs, Level AI focuses on striking a strategic balance between human and AI agents. By grounding its intelligence in proprietary customer interaction data to identify the optimal use cases for automation, the platform creates a continuous intelligence loop where human and AI agents share real-time learning and training, all governed by a common set of quality standards. This unified model eliminates the visibility gap for CX leaders by providing comprehensive journey insights across both human and AI conversations, ensuring a seamless, high-fidelity brand experience at every touchpoint.

The Platform Advantage: Integrated AI Virtual Agent Capabilities

The expansion of Level AI's AI Virtual Agent (VA) capabilities is powered by its deep integration into its overall agentic CX platform, transforming it from a basic virtual agent to one that operates in total harmony with human agents. Key enhancements include:

Automation Discovery: By leveraging the platform's ability to scan 100% of customer interaction data, the AI Virtual Agent identifies and automates the highest-ROI, safest tasks, ensuring a low-risk path to automation.

Automation Discovery: By leveraging the platform's ability to scan 100% of customer interaction data, the AI Virtual Agent identifies and automates the highest-ROI, safest tasks, ensuring a low-risk path to automation. Integrated Proprietary Voice Stack: The AI Virtual Agent utilizes the platform's native voice AI stack to deliver industry-leading low latency (under 2 seconds) and fluid interruption handling, creating a dialogue experience that feels naturally human.

Unified Intelligence Loop: The AI Virtual Agent is not built in a vacuum; it inherits human agent workflows mapped directly from the platform's data on top-performing agents. This loop uses a single set of human-grade benchmarks to continuously evaluate and retrain both virtual and human teams in tandem.

Adaptive Workflows: An integrated studio blends agentic reasoning for complex tasks, and deterministic controls for structured processes, ensuring the perfect balance of flexibility and brand compliance.

"A virtual agent operating in a silo is no longer enough for the modern enterprise. We are redefining the category by showing that a virtual agent is exponentially more powerful when it is an integrated part of a full-stack agentic CX platform that manages human interactions as well," says Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "By moving away from isolated virtual agents, we've created a system that prioritizes a strategic human-AI blend, ensuring automation is never blind but rather a precision-engineered extension of a brand's best performers. This creates a compounding loop of insights and learning where every interaction—human or AI—continuously trains and levels up the experience across the entire customer journey."

Level AI continues to push the envelope with the fastest time-to-value, moving from kickoff to production in just weeks and slashing implementation timelines and maintenance costs by 10X. The platform achieves this while offering the 'steering wheel' control essential for enterprise rigor through sophisticated testing and deployment safeguards.

"Working with Level AI was a breath of fresh air after a miserable 'failure to launch' with our previous vendor. We value this strategic partnership because their proprietary full-stack AI allowed us to make more progress in four weeks than we had in the previous nine months. By instantly synthesizing over 12,000 technical assets through their native architecture, the platform now delivers precise, multilingual resolutions in real-time. We are now confidently expanding to their proprietary Voice Agent technology to ensure our customers receive high-fidelity support before a call ever reaches our human team." Director, Business Performance, Analytics, Global Positioning Technology Leader.

About Level AI: Level AI is a leader in customer experience AI. Its unified platform unlocks human-quality AI, powering leading brands like CustomInk, Extra Space Storage, From You Flowers, and VistaPrint to transform their contact centers with AI-native solutions. To see the AI Virtual Agent in action, request a personalized demo at thelevel.ai.

Media Contact: Gayathri Krishnamurthy, [email protected]

SOURCE Level AI