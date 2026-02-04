Level AI Featured as Pioneering on the CMP Research Prism for both Automated QA/QM and Customer Analytics: Showcasing Capability in Customer Contact and CX Technology

The CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM evaluated twenty-two solution providers, including Level AI, while Customer Analytics evaluated nineteen solution providers and segmented them into five categories: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging using analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria.

"Achieving pioneer status in both Quality Assurance and Customer Analytics is powerful validation of our strategic vision to deliver human-quality AI for every customer interaction," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "By unifying these disciplines through one single intelligence layer, we are finally enabling brands to automate QA operations based on real-time customer insights. This 'better together' approach ensures that every operational improvement is directly rooted in the customer's voice, turning raw data into a continuous engine for loyalty and growth."

Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, adds, "With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like Level AI to equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments."

CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Prisms are updated every six months and upcoming technology assessments will cover chatbots/virtual agents, Conversational IVR/voicebot, and real-time agent assist/copilot.

