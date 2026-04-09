Level AI welcomes Rob Dwyer as the industry's first ever CX Executive in Residence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level AI proudly welcomes Rob Dwyer as the Customer Experience industry's first Executive in Residence (EIR). In this role, Rob, a recognized industry leader, will be directly integrated into the company, collaborating daily with customers. A three-time ICMI Top 25 Thought Leader, sought-after industry keynote speaker, and host of the "Next in Queue" podcast, Rob will act as Level AI's senior CX voice and advocate.

While "Executive in Residence" (EIR) titles have become a staple in venture capital and academia, applying it to the CX technology sector was a first of its kind move by Level AI. Rob joined Level AI's post-sales team as a Sr. Technical Account Manager in October 2025 and has spent the past six months embedded with enterprise CX teams, quarterbacking their AI transformations. He has already turned customer implementation patterns into system-wide platform fixes for Level AI. Rob will continue partnering with customers on implementation and strategy, and that ongoing customer work is what keeps his perspective current.

"Rob is one of the most trusted voices in customer experience, and he's already one of us," said Ashish Nagar, Founder and CEO of Level AI. "We created this role because the industry needs it, and Rob is the right person to define it. He joined our post-sales team and immediately started solving real problems alongside our customers, pressure-testing our platform from the practitioner's seat. He's earned the credibility to be the first to carry this title because he's living in the product every day."

Rob's customer-facing work continues by design. In his expanded role, he'll advise Level AI's product and go-to-market teams on the operational challenges contact center leaders face. He'll shape the company's thought leadership and content strategy as he advocates for AI that gives CX teams better coaching, clearer data, and faster resolution.

The daily customer work is what keeps that advocacy grounded. Rob sees where Quality Assurance point solutions fall short of full CX intelligence. He knows what it means to own AI models versus renting them from providers who may discontinue them. He's a strong proponent of evaluating 100% of customer interactions, not for the scores, but for the data. That data can be transformed into individualized coaching plans and better-informed product roadmaps with AI.

Rob has spent 15 years training, coaching, and developing agents and contact center leaders with global operations. As VP of Customer Engagement at Happitu, he worked in conversational analytics, quality assurance, and agent enablement. He hosts "Next in Queue," a CX podcast with more than 200 episodes. He is a former co-facilitator of the Speakers channel at CX Accelerator and contributes regularly to ICMI, Martechvibe, and Contact Center Pipeline.

"There's a narrative that AI is about to replace everyone in the contact center. I'm not seeing that," said Dwyer. "Enterprise CX leaders want to know what's driving repeat contacts, what's causing escalations, and where their product is falling short. When a customer tells you that seven of their top ten Voice of the Customer concerns are now on the product roadmap, you're looking at customer truth driving the business. That's the work I've been doing here for six months, and that's what I want to bring to the rest of the industry."

On being the first to hold the title, Dwyer is direct: "This role didn't exist before. In this industry or anywhere else. That's what excites me about it. We get to define what it means."

Rob will also author Grounded, a new email newsletter from Level AI. Grounded covers what Rob is seeing across Level AI's customer base: the operational impact of virtual agents, the tradeoffs of owning versus renting AI models, and how enterprise leaders are rethinking QA, coaching, and customer intelligence.

"Our mission is to empower CX leaders to take the rich data they have from customer interactions and shape comprehensive, intelligent customer journeys, through humans and AI alike," Nagar added. "Rob has been living that mission throughout his career, and most recently in Level AI's customer contact centers. Creating the industry's first CX Executive in Residence role puts the person closest to the customer at the table where the technology gets built."

Where to find Rob

Follow Rob: LinkedIn

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About Level AI

Every customer interaction reveals what is broken, what needs to change, and where a product or process falls short. When that feedback loop doesn't inform product, service quality, or automation, the business is making decisions without direct connection to customer reality.

Level AI closes that disconnect, The platform pairs a proprietary AI stack with a unified quality, coaching, automation, and analytics layer. Every function learns from the same customer conversation data. Coaching plans reflect what QA scores surface, Product sees the same friction patterns Operations sees, and the business comes together to deliver a unified, intelligent customer journey.

Founded by former Amazon Alexa product leader Ashish Nagar and backed by Adams Street Partners, Battery Ventures, Eniac Ventures, and others, Level AI serves enterprise CX teams across financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and technology. Learn more at thelevel.ai.

Media Contact: Phyllis Fang, [email protected]

SOURCE Level AI