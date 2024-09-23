Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Addition Approved by Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board of Directors

News provided by

Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation

Sep 23, 2024, 12:00 ET

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Conemaugh Nason Medical Center — Conemaugh Health System
Effective November 1, 2024, an additional trauma center is approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Conemaugh Nason Medical Center — Roaring Spring, PA

Effective November 1, 2024, there will be 53 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

1.    Hershey — PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers

2.    Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
3.    Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

Adult Level I Trauma Centers

4.    Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital
5.    Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center 
6.    Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health 
7.    Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Einstein Hospital
8.    Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital  
9.    Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
10.    Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital  
11.    Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital
12.    Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy
13.    Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian
14.    Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
15.    West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital 
16.    Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
17.    York — WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital

Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

18.    Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
19.    Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children 
20.    Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Adult Level II Trauma Centers

21.    Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital 
22.    Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg
23.    Camp Hill — PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
24.    DuBois — Penn Highlands DuBois — Penn Highlands Healthcare
25.    Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus 
26.    Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot
27.    Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center 
28.    Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes 
29.    Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital 
30.    Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital 
31.    Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center
32.    Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health
33.    Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center 
34.    Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport
35.    Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center 

Level III Trauma Centers

36.    Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona
37.    East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono

Level IV Trauma Centers

38.    Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
39.    Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks
40.    Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City 
41.    Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
42.    Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
43.    Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital
44.    Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital  
45.    Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's-Carbon Campus 
46.    Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital  
47.    McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center
48.    Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital  
49.    Pottsville — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill
50.    Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
51.    Roaring Springs —Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center 
52.    Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
53.    Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Learn more at: What is a Trauma Center?

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PTSF President Juliet Altenburg to Retire

Juliet Altenburg, President of The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) since 2003, has announced her plans to retire effective January 1,...

UPMC Altoona Trauma Center Accreditation Level Reduced to Level III effective September 10, 2024

Effective September 10, 2024, UPMC Altoona's Trauma Center Accreditation Level will change from a Level II to a Level III Trauma Center. Trauma...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics