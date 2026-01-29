LeveL Markets and 21X partner to offer tokenized capital markets trading

BOSTON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeveL Markets, which offers industry-leading connectivity to a diverse international trading ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with 21X, the world's first fully regulated DLT-based trading and settlement system (TSS), to offer digital trading services by connecting traditional financial markets with next-generation, wallet-based trading rails.

The partnership brings together two leading and innovative trading companies, with LeveL Markets' deep roots in institutional equity trading and 21X's tokenized market infrastructure. Together, clients can extend established TradFi workflows into digital, wallet-native environments. By tightly integrating these capabilities, the two firms will remove operational and technical friction that has historically limited institutional participation in tokenized markets, enabling access without forcing firms to re-architect their existing trading stacks.

Through this collaboration, LeveL Markets institutional customers will be able to access tokenized financial instruments alongside their existing equity workflows. The partnership is intended to align emerging, wallet-based rails with the tools, protocols and operating models that institutional traders already rely on, creating a foundation for future interoperability. Over time, this approach aims to support a more unified trading environment, where traditional securities and tokenized assets can increasingly co-exist within familiar institutional frameworks.

Steve Miele, CEO at LeveL Markets, stated: "LeveL Markets has always focused on improving execution quality and reducing friction for institutional participants. This partnership with 21X extends that mission into the next generation of market infrastructure, giving our clients seamless access to tokenized instruments while preserving the experience, controls and performance they expect."

"Institutions want the benefits of tokenization without re-engineering their entire trading stack," added Max Heinzle, CEO at 21X. "By partnering with LeveL Markets, we will embed wallet-based rails directly into proven institutional workflows, making tokenized markets immediately usable for professional traders."

The partnership provides a critical gateway for traditional financial (TradFi) institutions to engage with tokenized assets. By leveraging digital wallets, LeveL Markets' institutional customers will be able to access the efficiencies of 21X's blockchain-based infrastructure, including atomic settlement, the elimination of settlement failures and reduced intermediary costs without compromising the standards of today's trading environment.

Together, 21X and LeveL Markets are delivering institutional-grade digital securities trading.

About LeveL Markets

LeveL Markets is a U.S. equities marketplace, trading solutions provider, and the broker-dealer owner and operator of the LeveL Alternative Trading Systems (ATS). With a focus on client service, efficient trade execution, and innovative trading technology, LeveL Markets offers a solutions-driven equities platform that connects institutional and sell-side communities through deep buy-side and sell-side liquidity. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, its unique ecosystem includes continuous crossing platforms, VWAP order types, and advanced low-latency trading solutions.

About 21X

21X is a Frankfurt-based financial institution at the forefront of revolutionizing capital markets through the use of blockchain technology. On 8th September 2025, 21X opened the first ever fully regulated distributed ledger technology trading and settlement system (DLT TSS) in the EU, positioning the company as a leader in the transition from traditional to tokenized asset-based capital markets. 21X enables atomic trading without counterparty or credit risk through smart contract-based issuance, trading and settlement of tokenized stocks, bonds and funds.

SOURCE LeveL Markets