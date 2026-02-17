LeveL Markets Integrates with EDX Markets to Expand Institutional Access to Digital Assets

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeveL Markets, a U.S. registered broker-dealer and the operator of the LeveL ATS, today announced a strategic partnership with EDX Markets, a leading digital asset firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, to drive broader institutional participation in digital assets.

The partnership will connect LeveL Markets' institutional trading solutions with EDX Markets' digital asset trading and clearing ecosystem, enabling institutional participants to trade digital assets through secure and efficient market infrastructure. By combining LeveL Markets' expertise in low-latency execution, advanced order routing and institutional workflows with EDX's institutional-grade trading venue, the integration will lower barriers to entry for traditional financial institutions exploring digital assets.

Steve Miele, CEO of LeveL Markets, commented, "We're excited to partner with EDX Markets to expand our institutional trading infrastructure into the digital asset space. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to applying the standards, transparency and performance expected in traditional markets to digital asset trading, creating a seamless and trusted path for institutions to engage with this asset class."

The partnership supports both LeveL Markets' and EDX Markets' missions to deliver institutional-grade access to digital assets, with a focus on market integrity, capital efficiency and alignment with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets, said, "LeveL Markets brings deep expertise in institutional market access and execution. By working together, we're strengthening the connectivity and infrastructure that institutions need to engage in digital assets with confidence."

About LeveL Markets, LLC

LeveL Markets is a dynamic securities marketplace and technology solutions provider, and the broker-dealer owner of LeveL ATS and Luminex. LeveL Markets is dedicated to driving innovation through collaboration with its unique ecosystem of buy- and sell-side clients. LeveL Market's innovative approach to serving the investment community is highlighted by its robust buy-side connectivity gateway offering trading opportunities in Europe and Canada, and its comprehensive range of customizable tools built to serve both institutional and sell-side communities, including its continuous crossing platform, VWAP trajectory order types, and sophisticated low-latency trading solutions.

For sales or additional information, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected] . Please visit our website at www.levelmarkets.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com.

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

