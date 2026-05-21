LEVEL Sleep Protab Improved Sleep Quality and Next-Morning Outcomes in Independent 29-Day Study

Real-world study of 157 adults, conducted by independent research firm MoreBetter, found participants slept 41 additional minutes per night and were 227% more likely to report waking refreshed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL, a science-driven cannabinoid company, today announced results from an independent 29-day real-world study of its Sleep Protab, conducted in partnership with third-party research firm MoreBetter. Based on 157 enrolled participants, the study showed statistically significant improvements in sleep duration, sleep quality, sleep continuity, well-being and next-morning experience after using the Sleep Protab formulation of CBD, CBG, and CBN.

LEVEL Sleep Protab, a multi-cannabinoid tablet with CBD, CBG, and CBN, formulated to support sleep quality and next-morning clarity.

By the end of the study, participants reported sleeping an average of 41 additional minutes per night compared to their baseline. The probability of reporting feeling refreshed upon waking rose from 19.39% at baseline to 63.44% during product use, a 227% relative increase (p < .05). Both findings were statistically significant, alongside meaningful improvements on the validated PROMIS Sleep Disturbance and WHO-5 Well-Being scales.

"What stood out wasn't just that participants slept longer. They slept better, and they woke up feeling better, without the next-day grogginess most sleep aids are known for," said Chris Emerson, PhD, founder and CEO of LEVEL. "Consistency mattered more than dose. Participants who took the Sleep Protab regularly showed the largest improvements on validated measures. Cannabinoids work by modulating systems that are already in motion, so the effect builds with regular use rather than arriving all at once."

Key findings from the 29-day study

Across the product-use phase, participants reported statistically significant changes (p < .05) on the following validated and self-reported measures:

Sleep duration increased by an average of 27 minutes per night during product use, with Day 0 to Day 29 comparisons showing 41 additional minutes of sleep.

increased by an average of 27 minutes per night during product use, with Day 0 to Day 29 comparisons showing 41 additional minutes of sleep. Next-morning refreshment rose from 19.39% to 63.44% probability of feeling refreshed.

rose from 19.39% to 63.44% probability of feeling refreshed. Sleep disturbance improved by 5.59 points on the validated PROMIS Sleep Disturbance scale, meeting the established threshold for a minimally important difference.

improved by 5.59 points on the validated PROMIS Sleep Disturbance scale, meeting the established threshold for a minimally important difference. Well-being improved by 11.74 points on the WHO-5 Well-Being Index, with average scores moving from "poor" to "good."

improved by 11.74 points on the WHO-5 Well-Being Index, with average scores moving from "poor" to "good." Sleep quality ratings improved by approximately 21% on a daily 0-to-10 scale, and by nearly 50% comparing Day 0 to Day 29.

ratings improved by approximately 21% on a daily 0-to-10 scale, and by nearly 50% comparing Day 0 to Day 29. Nightly awakenings decreased by approximately 25%, from 2.84 to 2.14 per night.

decreased by approximately 25%, from 2.84 to 2.14 per night. Hangover effects were reported on only 7.6% of product-use occasions.

View the sleep study results.

Filling a gap in hemp product research

Independent clinical research on consumer hemp products remains rare. Most brands rely on ingredient-level studies rather than testing finished formulations. "The hemp category has a research deficit, and consumers know it," Emerson said. "The burden is on brands to do the work and publish the results, even when findings are uncomfortable."

Participants completed a 7-day baseline followed by 21 days of product use, with assessments using the PROMIS Sleep Disturbance Short Form 8b and the WHO-5 Well-Being Index. "The improvements we observed across both validated instruments and daily self-report measures were consistent and statistically significant," said Tyler Dautrich, COO at MoreBetter.

About Sleep Protab and LEVEL

LEVEL Sleep Protab is a precision-formulated cannabinoid tablet designed to support sleep quality and next-morning recovery with CBD, CBG, and CBN. It is vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free and calorie-free.

Sleep Protab is part of LEVEL's Protab line, alongside CBD, CBG, Relax, Relief and CBDa formulations. LEVEL also offers the Tablingual line, including the NIGHTTIME CBN Tablingual for middle-of-the-night awakenings and new CALM CBG Tablingual for composure under stress. Trial sizes of all six Protabs are available in the Discovery Kit for $20, including shipping.

The complete study summary is available at https://levelexperience.shop/blogs/level/sleep-protab-study-results. Findings reflect participant-reported experiences during the study period and should not be interpreted as treatment for any medical condition.

About LEVEL

LEVEL is a science-driven cannabinoid company specializing in precision tablets, including its Protab and rapid-onset Tablingual lines. Founded by Chris Emerson, PhD, a small-molecule chemist with two U.S. patents in activated cannabinoid controlled release, LEVEL develops formulations designed for consistent, predictable outcomes across sleep, calm, focus, and recovery. Every batch is independently tested. LEVEL ships nationwide where permitted by state law. Learn more at levelexperience.shop.

About MoreBetter

MoreBetter is a research and data company building the longitudinal real-world evidence layer for product categories that traditional clinical trials and insurance claims data don't reach. Learn more at https://morebetter.ltd/

Media Contact

Brie Emerson

COO

[email protected]

SOURCE LEVEL