The Co-Founder along with the Board of Directors of the leading intrinsic advertising platform Frameplay have appointed Sandy Shanman as its new Chief Executive Officer and named Jonathan Troughton as President, effective October 2, 2024.

This follows recent significant growth and expansion for the company, which Mr. Troughton co-founded in 2018 to serve as a marketing technology provider for the advertising and video game industries. Frameplay enables brands, agencies, and platforms to place advertising intrinsically within highly-attentive video game environments without disrupting game quality or player experience.

"In gaming, we often talk about 'min-maxing'—optimising every resource for maximum efficiency. We apply that same principle to leadership at Frameplay," says Jurgen Post, Chairman of the Board. "This level up combines Jonathan's founding vision and ambition for Frameplay with Sandy's advertising depth and scale-up experience. We are excited by Frameplay's accelerating growth and by this fantastic team's momentum."

An enthusiastic gamer, Mr. Troughton started the company to enhance advertising opportunities. "Our mindset from the start has been simple: 'git gud.' In gaming, it means levelling up and constantly improving, and that's exactly what we're doing at Frameplay for games, players and advertisers," says Mr. Troughton. "With this leadership change we're embracing that gamer mentality—pushing forward, adapting, and never settling. The future's a new challenge, and we're ready to tackle it head-on."

Mr. Shanman joined the company in 2023 as Chief Operating Officer, and implemented a multi-channel monetization strategy resulting in breakout growth. He previously spearheaded revenue transformation to Retail Media as Chief Revenue Officer at Skai/Kenshoo, and trailblazed influencer media as Chief Operating Officer at ChefsFeed.

"We are now at a moment where time spent on gaming is second only to social media with unprecedented engagement. Frameplay has worked tirelessly to integrate this powerful advertising opportunity into the modern digital media ecosystem," says Mr. Shanman. "I believe in-game advertising will rapidly become an always-on part of the media mix for the biggest brands in the world. Jonathan and I are prepared to see this through to the end game."

According to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) , the gaming industry in the U.S. has over 191 million active gamers as of 2024, with a diverse player base encompassing individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds, and over 61% of the U.S. playing at least one hour every week. This makes the industry especially attractive to brands and agencies for advertising, and Frameplay is the leading marketing technology solutions provider within the in-game advertising space.

Frameplay is an award-winning marketing technology provider supporting the advertising and video game industries. They enable brands, agencies, and platforms to place advertising intrinsically within highly-attentive video game environments without disrupting game quality or player experience. The result is proven, high-impact opportunities for advertisers, revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for people who play games.

End game: A period of extended play that follows a game's main campaign, typically building upon the mechanics of the main quests with additional - more challenging - content.

Git gud - A deliberate misspelling of 'Get Good', 'git gud' is an injunction to raise one's own skill level in response to a particularly difficult challenge. Players complaining of unreasonable difficulty in a game are often encouraged to 'git gud', persevering with the game and overcoming the challenge through patience and learning.

Min-maxing - An approach common in role-playing games where players aim for perfect optimisation of the player character, by maximising their offensive and defensive capabilities. See also: 'OP'

