LEVEL UP YOUR FITNESS ROUTINE WITH RED BULL ZERO MISSED WORKOUTS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quitter's Day, Jan. 9, is getting a makeover this year with the launch of Red Bull Zero Missed Workouts, a Strava-based challenge designed to help establish and maintain fitness habits for the new year. The challenge runs through Feb. 6 and invites participants to choose and commit to any fitness activity on the Strava app for as many days as possible within a 28-day period.

Throughout the challenge, participants will have support and motivation at their fingertips as they log their activity and earn badges via the Strava app, discover inspiring fitness content from Red Bull athletes, and reveal fun surprises along the way. Participants who log activities seven out of 28 days will be eligible to claim a can of Red Bull Zero*. Those who log activities 14 out of 28 days will receive a motivational video from a Red Bull athlete**, and anyone who logs activities 21 out of 28 days will have the chance to submit for the opportunity to participate in any HYROX race of their choice**.

Zero Missed Workouts is inspired by Red Bull Zero, which provides the same wiiings as Red Bull Energy Drink, with zero sugar using monk fruit extract and other sweeteners. Red Bull Zero (8.4 fl oz) is now NSF Certified for Sport® and free from 290+ substances banned by major athletic organizations.

Taking part in the challenge is free, and no purchase is necessary. To learn more about Red Bull Zero Missed Workouts, visit here.

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 12.6 billion cans of Red Bull were sold in 2024 alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit RedBull.com.

