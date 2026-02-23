RED BULL REVEALS THE NEW RED BULL® SPRING EDITION CHERRY SAKURA

News provided by

Red Bull

Feb 23, 2026, 07:07 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring just around the corner, excitement is already in the air, especially for this year's Red Bull Spring Edition Cherry Sakura. This limited-time offering is now available with and without sugar nationwide. Red Bull Spring Edition Cherry Sakura features the taste of cherry, cherry blossom (sakura), and a touch of almond flavor—perfect to kickstart the season's activities!

Packaged in white-colored 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz individual cans with accents of cherry-red lettering, Red Bull Spring Edition Cherry Sakura contains the same functional ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink, but with a new, unique taste. It will be sold at retailers nationwide while supplies last. 

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 13.9 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed in 2025 alone. One 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit RedBull.com.

SOURCE Red Bull

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Red Bull-Athlet Dario Costa landet und startet vom fahrenden Zug

Red Bull-Athlet Dario Costa landet und startet vom fahrenden Zug

Am 15. Februar 2026 führte der Red Bull-Athlet Dario Costa (Italien) in Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye, das weltweit erste Doppelmanöver durch, indem er...
L'athlète Red Bull Dario Costa atterrit et décolle d'un train en marche

L'athlète Red Bull Dario Costa atterrit et décolle d'un train en marche

Le 15 février 2026, l'athlète Red Bull Dario Costa (Italie) a exécuté une première mondiale de double manœuvre à Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye, en posant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Beverages

Beverages

Retail

Retail

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics