Level up your golf game with vibrant new Approach S44 and S50 smartwatches from Garmin

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Approach® S44 and Approach S50 – two new additions to its popular golf smartwatch lineup that feature a slim, lightweight build and essential tools for golfers looking to improve their game. Equipped with crisp, 1.2-inch color AMOLED displays, the new smartwatches include preloaded maps of more than 43,000 golf courses and key golf features like hazard view and distance to the front, middle and back of the green to help players lower their score. Both smartwatches deliver up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode – so players can stay on the course longer.

"We're thrilled to expand our golf lineup with the Approach S44 and S50, two exceptional smartwatches designed for golfers who want invaluable information to help improve their game from the tee box to the green. Not only will you have features to help you perform your best on the course, but the sophisticated design will help you look like a champion off the course as well." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Approach S44

Designed for golfers who want the essential information from the tee box to the green, the Approach S44 can help plan their next shot. Players can understand how to navigate bunkers, water hazards and layups with hazard view and receive help deciding which club to use with distance readings to the front, middle and back of the green. Plus, users can leave their phone in the cart and receive smart notifications on their wrist, including emails, texts and alerts when paired to an Apple® or an Android™ smartphone.

Approach S50

Building upon the Approach S44, the Approach S50 provides essential golf features while also adding PlaysLike distance. It also includes a heart rate sensor which offers a full suite of health, wellness and fitness features to help golfers improve on and off the course.

Wrist-based heart rate: Keep track of heart rate right from the wrist, plus sleep, stress tracking and more 1 .

Keep track of heart rate right from the wrist, plus sleep, stress tracking and more . Preloaded activities: Work on strength and mobility with preloaded activity profiles for strength training, yoga, cardio and more, which may help players to hit the ball farther and prevent injuries.

Work on strength and mobility with preloaded activity profiles for strength training, yoga, cardio and more, which may help players to hit the ball farther and prevent injuries. Morning Report: Start the day off right with a customizable report that provides an overview of last night's sleep 2 and the day's training outlook, alongside HRV (heart rate variability) status and weather.

Start the day off right with a customizable report that provides an overview of last night's sleep and the day's training outlook, alongside HRV (heart rate variability) status and weather. Body Battery™ energy monitoring: Track energy levels throughout the day to find optimal times for activity and rest.

Track energy levels throughout the day to find optimal times for activity and rest. Fitness age: Receive an estimated age based on levels of fitness compared to actual age as feedback on how your body is reacting with changes to a more active lifestyle.

Receive an estimated age based on levels of fitness compared to actual age as feedback on how your body is reacting with changes to a more active lifestyle. Women's health tracking: Track a menstrual cycle or pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition education.

In addition to the extensive health and wellness features, the Approach S50 includes a ComfortFit Nylon strap, allowing golfers to wear their watch comfortably all day long. Users can also receive smart notifications, breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay and listen to music or podcasts on the go with Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer3 – all from their wrist.

Enhanced game tracking

Record every stroke on the Approach S44 and S50 smartwatches with the all-new Approach CT1 tracking tags4. Lightweight and secure, the tags attach to the club's grip and collect data from each club in the bag – from driver to putter – recording shot locations, distances and club type. Before each shot, players just tap the tag to their watch to record stats on their wrist.

While on the course, golfers can use the Approach CT1 tags to see how far they typically hit each club and view stats for accuracy to the fairway or green. After a round, players can use the Garmin Golf app to see strokes gained analysis for each part of their game and follow trends to know where improvement is needed.

Come together

Both new golf smartwatches can seamlessly connect to other devices in the Garmin golf lineup to enhance play on the course.

Automatic club tracking: For those that prefer automatic shot tracking capabilities, pair with Approach CT10 club tracking tags 4 .

For those that prefer automatic shot tracking capabilities, pair with Approach CT10 club tracking tags . Range finder: Sync with the Approach Z30 laser range finder to activate the Range Relay feature and receive more accurate distances on the smartwatch.

Sync with the Approach Z30 laser range finder to activate the Range Relay feature and receive more accurate distances on the smartwatch. Improved analytics: Easily keep score and upload to the Garmin Golf ™ smartphone app for enhanced stat tracking and handicap calculation.

Easily keep score and upload to the Garmin Golf smartphone app for enhanced stat tracking and handicap calculation. Membership features: Gain premium golf features on both watches with a Garmin Golf Membership ( $9.99 /month; $99.99 /year), including Enhanced CourseView Maps, Green Contours and Touch Targeting. Members can also add PlaysLike Distance to their Approach S44 smartwatch.

Available now, the Approach S44 smartwatch has a suggested retail price of $299.99, while the Approach S50 has a suggested retail price of $399.99. The Approach CT1 has a suggested retail price of $99.99 for a set of 16 sensors. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.

