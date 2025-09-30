Garmin unveils the versatile eTrex Touch to guide every outdoor adventure

Easy-to-use GPS navigator includes a vivid color touchscreen display, preloaded maps and exceptional battery life

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today introduced the rugged eTrex® Touch GPS handheld navigator – ­ purpose-built for all types of outdoor adventures with a new high-resolution color touchscreen that allows users to easily swipe and zoom in on their routes. Designed to guide adventurers through a wide variety of activities, the eTrex Touch features preloaded TopoActive maps for roads and trails, and the option to add an Outdoor Maps+ plan for access to additional premium mapping content. With up to 130 hours1 of battery life, adventurers can go on entire excursions without needing to recharge.

"No matter the outdoor adventure, the new eTrex Touch will be your essential companion through it. Featuring a bright color touchscreen that lets you tap, swipe and zoom, the eTrex Touch puts advanced mapping and navigation at your fingertips. Combined with rugged durability and dependable battery life, it allows you to enjoy all of your outdoor activities even more."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales & Marketing

Explore confidently

Slender design: Light and easy to carry, the newest Garmin handheld navigator boasts a bright, 3-inch, high-resolution touchscreen and fits in the palm of the user's hand.

Preloaded maps: View TopoActive Maps for roads and trails, and see terrain contours, topographic elevations, points of interest and more.

Long battery life: Out of the box, the device offers up to 130 hours of battery life – and up to 650 hours when switched to expedition mode – so outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy activities even longer. When needed, easily recharge with the included charging cable.

Outdoor Maps+: Add an Outdoor Maps+ plan (sold separately) to receive premium mapping content, including high-detail elevation contours, high-resolution satellite imagery, land boundaries, wildlife areas and more.

Durable build: Purpose-built to withstand weather and rugged conditions, it has an IP67 dust/water rating and an impact-resistant to MIL-STD-810 specifications design.

Superior accuracy: Multi-band GPS support provides superior location accuracy, allowing explorers to know exactly where they are on their journey.

Plan ahead: Connect with the Garmin Explore™ smartphone app for seamless trip planning, or manage waypoints, courses and activities. Users can also see upcoming climbs on their route, when they will occur and how steep they will be.

Available now, the Garmin eTrex Touch has a suggested retail price of $449.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/outdoor.

1In all satellite systems plus multi-band mode, assuming typical use with SatIQ™ technology.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and eTrex are registered trademarks, and Garmin Explore is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

