Level2 and Public Empower Retail Investors to Turn Ideas into Automated Strategies Without Coding

Level2 , a fully visual, no-code platform for trading strategy creation and automation, today announced a partnership with Public , the long-term investing platform. Integrated directly into Public, Level2 enables retail traders to build, backtest, and execute automated trading strategies without writing a single line of code, bringing professional-grade tools traditionally reserved for institutional traders to everyday investors.

Retail investors have long faced a gap in the market: while they want advanced strategy automation, the complexity of coding has made it largely inaccessible. With Level2 now available on Public, members can design and test strategies visually, learn from real-time results, and automate trades seamlessly—all in a single, intuitive platform.

"Our mission at Level2 is to make fully automated, smart trading accessible to every trader," said Andrew Grevett, Co-founder & CEO of Level2. "Partnering with Public brings this vision to life, giving retail investors the tools to automate strategies, accelerate learning, and take full control of their trading."

"At Public, we focus on giving investors more control over their investments," said Jake Buchsbaum, Head of Acquisition at Public. "Partnering with Level2 allows us to bring intuitive, automated strategy tools to our community - helping members test ideas, manage risk, and invest with greater confidence."

Level2's integration brings professional-grade automation to retail investing. Traders can visually create strategies using the Drag-and-Drop Strategy Builder and turn ideas into data-driven strategies. The platform keeps traders informed, engaged, and in complete control—making sophisticated trading simple, intuitive, and actionable.

Key Features Include:

Visual, No-Code Strategy Builder – Create and automate trading strategies using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

– Create and automate trading strategies using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Real-Time Backtesting & Replay – Test strategies against live and historical market data to validate performance before execution.

– Test strategies against live and historical market data to validate performance before execution. Seamless Automated Execution – Turn insights directly into automated trades that run in the background on Public.

As part of the launch, Level2 is offering all new members a six-month FREE trial, enabling traders to automate their strategy ideas immediately—without setup, coding, or technical barriers.

Level2 is now available to Public traders across the U.S. For more information about Level2, visit www.trylevel2.com . To learn more about Public and its offerings, visit www.public.com .

About Level2

Level2 is an innovative technology company transforming how active traders engage with financial markets. Its fully visual platform makes strategy creation and automation simple for traders of all levels—no coding required. By bringing professional-grade trading tools to a broader audience, Level2 helps traders make smarter, more efficient decisions. Learn more at www.trylevel2.com .

About Public

Public is a platform for long-term investing. Investors use AI and can invest across a wide variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

