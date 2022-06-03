Level5 Events by The Expo Group Hires Jessica Miller to Add Even Deeper Expertise in the Higher Education Market

DALLAS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Level5 Events by The Expo Group has added Jessica Miller as Associate Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. In this newly created role, Jessica will co-author strategic brand activations with higher education clientele as well as guide the augmentation of internal operations that allow Level5 Events to provide frictionless support to its higher education partners.

Jessica formerly served as Associate VP, Campaign and Board Operations for Rutgers University Foundation where she led university campaign operations and provided strategic oversight and direction in support of the Foundation President. She also revamped the university board's recruiting process while creating comprehensive resource toolkits to ensure constituent engagement. Jessica also managed campaign initiatives and communications for The University of Florida Advancement where she served on the Campaign Executive Committee and Campaign Communications Coordinating Council.

"Level5 Events offers a unique blend of skills for powerful storytelling and unforgettable experiences for higher education and businesses," said Jessica. "I am thrilled to be able to apply my background in higher education to contribute to the amazing projects that Level5 Events is known for."

"We're excited about the deep knowledge that Jessica adds to our team," said Gary Wokas, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Level5 Events. "We take pride in our expertise of bringing dreams to reality for higher education institutions and Jessica's unique experience gives us even more insights to help us deliver beyond expectations."

