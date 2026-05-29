Featuring the Newtro Series, Edge 360, Digital Air 5, Mag Fan Kit, and more

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levelplay today unveiled its new cooling lineup at Computex 2026, introducing a new generation of cooling products focused on tactile interaction, integrated monitoring, modular installation, and more expressive industrial design for modern PC builders.

The lineup includes the Newtro Series, Edge 360, Wave 360, Digital Air 5, and Mag Fan Kit, reflecting Levelplay's continued exploration of how PC cooling can feel more interactive, recognizable, and emotionally connected to the overall building experience.|

Levelplay Unveils New Cooling Lineup at Computex 2026

"We see PC building as a creative platform, not simply a hardware category," said Dennis Liu, CEO of Levelplay.

"As modern hardware becomes increasingly standardized, many products are starting to lose some of the personality and interaction that made PC DIY fun in the first place.



With this year's lineup, especially Newtro, we wanted to bring some of that feeling back. Not just through retro styling, but through physical interaction, industrial inspired details, and products that feel more memorable to actually use and build with."

FEATURED LINEUP

Newtro Series Edge 360 Digital Air 5 Wave 360 Mag Fan Kit

NEWTRO SERIES

Reconnecting Modern Cooling with the Roots of PC DIY

The Newtro Series was developed around a simple idea: modern PC hardware has become increasingly software driven and visually similar, while much of the direct interaction and mechanical character that once shaped PC DIY culture has gradually faded away.

Rather than simply recreating retro visuals, Newtro is designed to bring back some of the familiarity and hands-on feeling that many builders remember from their early PC DIY experiences.

Inspired by classic audio equipment, industrial controls, and retro computing hardware, the series incorporates physical controls, mechanical detailing, and industrial inspired styling to create cooling products that feel more direct, tactile, and emotionally familiar inside modern systems.

Newtro Liquid Cooler Up to 350W TDP

The Newtro liquid cooler is designed for high performance gaming and creator systems, combining strong thermal performance with a more tactile and hardware focused user experience.

At the center of the cooler is a retro inspired physical control knob integrated directly into the pump housing, allowing users to adjust fan speed through a physical hardware style interface.

The cooler also features custom stitched tubing sleeves that reinforce the series' industrial inspired design language while adding durability and stronger visual identity inside the build.

Newtro Air Cooler Up to 250W TDP

The Newtro air cooler carries the same industrial inspired design language into a tower cooler format, featuring a 5 heatpipe direct contact base technology.

A signature Levelplay orange top cover and high airflow performance fan give the cooler a bold mechanical appearance while maintaining strong thermal performance for gaming and productivity workloads.

Digital Air 5

Real Time Monitoring for Air Cooling

Levelplay believes modern monitoring features should not be limited to liquid cooling.

The Digital Air 5 combines a 5 heatpipe tower air cooler design with an integrated display capable of showing real time CPU temperature, power consumption, and CPU frequency directly on the cooler itself.

By bringing system monitoring directly into a traditional air cooling format, the Digital Air 5 gives builders immediate access to important hardware information without relying on software overlays or secondary displays.

Edge 360

4.4" LCD Liquid Cooler

The Edge 360 is a 360mm AIO liquid cooler featuring a 4.4-inch LCD display integrated into a curved ARGB pump housing.

The display supports customizable system monitoring, hardware statistics, GIF playback, and personalized visual themes directly on the pump display.

A curved illuminated Levelplay logo design enhances the front-facing appearance, while upgraded pump architecture and fan tuning help improve cooling and acoustic performance.

Wave 360

Fluid Inspired Cooling Design

The Wave 360 is a 360mm liquid cooler featuring a sculpted wave inspired pump housing designed to emphasize fluidity and visual motion through integrated ARGB lighting.

The cooler focuses on visual expression and distinctive form design while maintaining stable thermal performance and low noise operation for gaming and high performance systems.

Mag Fan Kit

Patented Magnetic Fan Mounting System

The Mag Fan Kit is Levelplay's patented magnetic fan installation system designed to simplify case cooling setup and reduce installation complexity.

The system utilizes a magnetic mounting plate that replaces traditional screw based installation, allowing fans to be attached and removed through a magnetic connection system.

The mounting plate also functions as an integrated hub for fan power and ARGB lighting, enabling both power delivery and lighting synchronization through a single interface.

This modular approach helps reduce installation time while improving cable management and overall system assembly flexibility.

Built for Builders

Across its 2026 lineup, Levelplay continues to explore more interactive, expressive, and visually distinctive approaches to modern PC cooling through tactile controls, integrated displays, modular installation systems, and industrial inspired design.

From bold new looks to more hands on interaction, Levelplay's latest products are built for users who see PC hardware as more than components. They see it as part of the setup, part of the experience, and part of the fun.

Experience Levelplay at Computex 2026

Levelplay RSVP

Meet us at

Date: June 2 to 3, 2026

Location: Amber Land at Lalaport Nangang

Address: 1F, No. 131, Jingmao 2nd Rd, Nangang District,

Taipei City 115, Taiwan

Click here for directions or save the address.

More information:

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About Levelplay

Levelplay develops PC cooling solutions and components focused on delivering balanced performance, modern industrial design, and strong value across a wide range of system builds. Its product portfolio includes liquid coolers, air coolers, fans, and related thermal solutions designed for contemporary PC platforms.

Media Contact

Emily Johnson

C & Cee Consulting Inc.

[email protected]

www.candcee.com

SOURCE Levelplay