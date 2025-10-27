Levels® Now Available at H-E-B, Marking a Major Milestone for the Brand

The protein powder made with nothing fake announced its availability in 162 H-E-B stores across Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Levels, the protein powder that's made with nothing fake, ever, announced its debut at H-E-B, one of Texas' most trusted grocery chains. Starting October 27, 2025, Levels' 1.48 lb Double Chocolate and 1.48 lb Vanilla Bean whey protein powders will be available in select flagship H-E-B locations across the state.

This milestone underscores the brand's growing presence in the retail market, with US Sales projected to exceed $4B in 2025, denoting an all-time high demand for protein powder, and reflects a rising consumer demand for minimal-ingredient, high-quality whey protein.

"Our introduction into H-E-B is a major moment for us," said Blake Neimann, Founder & CEO of Levels. "Texas is one of our biggest markets, so we're excited to be on shelves at one of the most respected retailers in the country, which aligns with our dedication to cut the B.S. and only deliver quality ingredients to our consumers. As more consumers are seeking transparency and simplicity in their nutrition, this is validation of our mission to deliver clean, effective protein without unnecessary additives."

On the heels of the recent Consumer Reports study, revealing elevated lead quantities in many popular protein powders, the introduction of Levels to H-E-B couldn't come at a better time. With rising concerns about product safety and ingredient sourcing across the industry, Levels is made with just 6-8 ingredients, taking a radically simple approach by sourcing grass-fed, hormone-free dairy to make its whey protein concentrate — the least processed form of whey.

As one of less than 30% of protein brands to receive the Clean Label Project's Purity Award, Levels is certified by the organization, which screens for over 400 potential contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers. This means every scoop is tested and verified by one of the toughest third-party certifications out there.

"We started Levels as we were frustrated by how disconnected most supplement products were from real health. Labels were confusing, ingredients were questionable, and "healthy" often meant ultra-processed. We wanted to create transparency, and that's why we align so closely with H-E-B's approach to quality. They share our belief that what you put in your body should be fresh and grounded in integrity, not shortcuts. This partnership makes it easier for people to trust what's in their protein and understand how it impacts their body.

Consumers can now find Levels Whey Protein on shelves at H-E-B's in Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas as well as other physical points of distribution, and online, across major retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, Amazon, Costco.com, and Costco Warehouse Stores.

About Levels

Founded by Blake Niemann, Levels aims to revolutionize the protein industry with its all-natural protein powders, focusing on minimal ingredients and affordability. Levels ensures that consumers receive straightforward, clean nutrition they can trust. The brand projects to surpass 9,000 physical points of distribution by 2025, across major retailers including H-E-B, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, Amazon, Costco.com, and Costco Warehouse Stores.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with annual sales of more than $50 billion, operates over 455 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation, H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and low prices. H-E-B is based in San Antonio and employs over 175,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.

