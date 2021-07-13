LEVERAGE Partners with Glia to Power Digital Member Service for Credit Unions

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced a strategic partnership with LEVERAGE, the for-profit affiliate of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU). LEVERAGE will offer Glia's Digital Member Service platform to its credit union clients, allowing them to take a digital-first approach to member service and support.

LEVERAGE partners with leading technology providers to deliver innovative solutions and consultative services to its more than 500 credit union clients. By adding Glia's platform to its comprehensive suite of offerings, LEVERAGE will help its credit union clients more effectively support their members in a digital world. Through leveraging Glia, credit unions can meet members where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer, including messaging, video banking and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing .

"Glia's platform is a must-have in today's marketplace; the solution enables a high-touch approach to member service within digital channels, making the experience more seamless and convenient for all involved," said Steve Willis, president of LEVERAGE. "The strategic combination of human interaction and smart technology helps credit unions enhance the way they support members while simultaneously improving their bottom lines."

"If credit unions are still only thinking about digital transformation, they're a step behind their members, because for the most part, members have already evolved to digital-first," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Credit unions must respond by modernizing and digitizing service and support, making sure members never have to leave their current channel or device to receive guidance again. Such seamless, on-screen interactions have been proven to reduce member effort, boost loyalty and increase efficiencies for credit unions."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with nearly 200 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020, and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

About LEVERAGE

LEVERAGE, the Service Corporation for the League of Southeastern Credit Unions, is the business services provider that LEVERAGEs credit union system resources, relationships, and industry knowledge for optimal performance and sustained growth of its clients and business partners. We work to offer credit unions best-in-class products and services that result in reducing costs, maximizing results, and making the most difference. For more information, visit myLEVERAGE.com or follow LEVERAGE on Facebook and LinkedIn.

