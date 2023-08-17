Leverage Shares Ranked on Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies List

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leverage Shares, a leader in single-stock trackers, leveraged and inverse exchange traded products (ETPs) on global exchanges, has proudly earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for 2023. Leverage Shares secures the rank of No. 1456, a testament to its unwavering commitment to groundbreaking contributions to the financial industry.

Leverage Shares' Co-Founder and COO, Dobromir Kamburov, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's inclusion: "We are thrilled to be named one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000. This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to empowering investors with one-of-a-kind solutions. As we continue to evolve and expand, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

About Leverage Shares:
Leverage Shares is the pioneer in single stock ETPs and winner of International Financial Awards, Best ETP Provider 2021. The company was launched in 2017 and has 100+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to individual stocks. Leverage Shares has the widest offering of single stock ETPs in London, and now constitutes nearly 10% of all ETPs listed on London Stock Exchange.

Leverage Shares was founded with the mission of democratizing access to single stock trading, both on a leveraged and non-leveraged basis. Our innovative Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) help investors act on their conviction and aim to achieve their financial goals through innovative and cost-efficient products.

The Leverage Shares Base Prospectus has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Financial Conduct Authority as competent authority under the United Kingdom's version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

Your capital is at risk if you invest. You could lose all your investment. Please see the full risk warning here.

