Leverage Shares Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leverage Shares, the pioneer in single-stock exchange traded products (ETPs) in Europe and the UK, announces it has reached $1 billion in assets under management across its product line.

This milestone coincides with exceptional growth including a 71% year-over-year increase in average monthly turnover, net inflows in 18 out of the 21 months since October 2022, as well as strong performance of the 3x Tesla ETP (TSL3) & 3x Nvidia ETP (NVD3), the most traded products on London Stock Exchange1. Leverage Shares is the leading issuer in London with 149 physically-backed ETPs.

"This achievement shows how far we've come and how far we're willing to go to adhere to the growing investor demand across European markets," said Leverage Shares Co-Founder & CEO José Gonzalez.

Source: ETPs Factsheet - Most Traded in the Month by Trades, June 2024, London Stock Exchange.

