Leveraging Ansa's technology, Sweetfin Launches Customer Wallet

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansa , the fintech infrastructure solution enabling merchants to launch branded customer wallets, today announced its new partnership with Sweetfin , the chef-driven, premium poke bowl concept based in Los Angeles. Leveraging Ansa's technology, Sweetfin can now provide its customers with a streamlined payment experience, allowing them to easily manage transactions and incentives within the restaurant's ecosystem. The partnership aims to enhance the dining experience by offering customers a seamless and personalized payment solution.

With the increasing demand for convenience and tailored experiences, Sweetfin recognized the importance of offering a branded customer wallet to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

"We are excited to partner with Sweetfin to launch their wallet," said Sophia Goldberg , CEO and co-founder of Ansa. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering merchants with the tools they need to modernize payments. By integrating Ansa's solutions, Sweetfin has another tool to elevate their customer experience and drive frequency among their most loyal customers."

The customer wallets powered by Ansa enable Sweetfin to implement targeted marketing initiatives and incentive programs tailored to individual customer preferences, alongside their existing loyalty initiatives.

"We are proud to launch the Sweetfin Wallet in partnership with Ansa to make it even easier and more rewarding for our customers to make healthy and fresh dining choices," said Seth Cohen , President of Sweetfin. "Our goal, by providing our customers with a convenient and personalized payment solution, is to improve their experience for long-lasting relationships."

The announcement demonstrates commitment from both Ansa and Sweetfin to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This partnership underscores the importance of leveraging technology to deliver superior experiences across payments and loyalty.

About Ansa

Ansa is a fintech infrastructure platform for embedded customer balances, offering white-labeled solutions that drive profitability and loyalty for a range of industries. Ansa enables enterprise brands to embed customers balances, compliantly and seamlessly, and manages the payments, accounting, regulatory, and compliance challenges. Empowering merchants to quickly take a branded closed-loop payments program to market, Ansa helps them keep their focus on increasing revenue, cash flow, and customer insights, while creating greater loyalty and better customer experiences. Backed by renowned investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Box Group, and The Fintech Fund, Ansa has raised $5.6M, of which, over 75% of the funding came from female investors. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was founded by Sophia Goldberg, the author of The Field Guide to Global Payments and previously at Adyen, and JT Cho, a fintech veteran and lead engineer at Affirm and Google. To learn more: https://www.ansa.dev/

