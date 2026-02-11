Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc.(BYND) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYND) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/beyond-meat-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=183416&wire=4

BYND investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat's long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat's ability to timely file its periodic filings with the SEC; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Beyond Meat, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until March 24, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP