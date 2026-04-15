HTGC Investor Alert: Hercules Capital Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Hunterbrook Report Exposed Alleged Concealment: Levi & Korsinsky

Critical Information: $1.22 Per-Share Loss Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages Following Corrective Disclosure

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From a closing price of $15.43 on February 26, 2026, Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares plummeted to $14.21 the following day, erasing $1.22 per share in value after a corrective report exposed what the lawsuit alleges is fundamental weakness in the Company's operations. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The 7.9% single-day decline occurred on unusually heavy trading volume, as the market rapidly repriced HTGC shares to remove what the securities action alleges was artificial inflation embedded in the stock throughout the Class Period of May 1, 2025 through February 27, 2026. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 19, 2026.

The February 27, 2026 After-Hours Repricing Event

At approximately 11:00 a.m. EST on February 27, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published "The Myth of Hercules Capital." The report alleged that the Company's deal sourcing process amounted to copying investments from Google Ventures' website, that a four-person valuation team lacked adequate checks, and that software debt exposure was hidden through sector misclassification. The market's swift reaction stripped $1.22 from each share of HTGC.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The securities action maintains that throughout the Class Period, HTGC shares traded at artificially inflated prices because investors relied on representations about disciplined underwriting, rigorous due diligence, and a multi-step Board-approved valuation process. The lawsuit asserts these representations lacked a reasonable basis. Key alleged damages factors include:

HTGC shares lost 7.9% of their value in a single trading session on February 27, 2026

The decline occurred on unusually heavy volume, indicating broad market reassessment

NAV per share had been reported as rising steadily from $11.55 to $12.13 across four quarters during the Class Period

The Company managed $5.7 billion in total assets, with portfolio valuations allegedly handled by just four people

handled by just four people Software debt was allegedly marked at 100 cents on the dollar despite industry-wide distress in software lending

The Alleged Artificial Inflation Removal

Plaintiffs assert that the $1.22 per-share decline represents the partial removal of artificial inflation that had been maintained by repeated statements touting "disciplined underwriting" and rigorous origination. The filing states that once the market learned the true nature of these processes, the inflation dissipated rapidly.

Join the HTGC recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The speed and magnitude of the February 27 repricing suggests the market viewed these revelations as highly material to Hercules Capital's valuation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 [email protected] Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP