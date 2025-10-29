LEVI & KORSINSKY ISSUES CORRECTION: Securities Fraud Class Action Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities fraud class action lawsuit against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) is pending. The lawsuit was filed by The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. A previous press release stated incorrectly that Levi & Korsinsky filed the case. This press release makes that correction. There are no other changes. If you suffered a loss on your investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/rci-hospitality-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing the Company; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/rci-hospitality-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

