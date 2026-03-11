LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP ADVISORY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS: CLASS ACTION AGAINST VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS MAY IMPACT PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025.

Request information for institutional investors

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ADVISORY FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Pension funds, mutual funds, asset managers, and other institutional investors that held positions in the Company during the Class Period may have fiduciary obligations to evaluate participation in this securities class action. Institutional investors have a responsibility to their beneficiaries to pursue all avenues for recovery of investment losses.

The lead plaintiff deadline provides an opportunity for institutional investors with significant losses to take an active role in the litigation. Institutional investors often serve as effective lead plaintiffs due to their sophisticated understanding of securities markets, their resources to monitor litigation, and their alignment with the interests of absent class members.

PORTFOLIO IMPACT CONSIDERATIONS

Institutional investors should consider reviewing their trading records to determine the extent of their exposure during the Class Period. The complaint alleges that the Company made materially misleading statements about its clinical trial program that artificially inflated the stock price. When the truth emerged, the stock suffered substantial losses.

For ERISA-governed plans, fiduciaries should evaluate whether participation in this action is consistent with their duties of prudence and loyalty to plan participants and beneficiaries.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Contact us for institutional representation or reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP