LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP ANNOUNCES SECURITIES CLASS ACTION FILED AGAINST VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS UNDER FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Vistagen stock between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025

Lost money on your Vistagen investment

Find out if you qualify or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

THE LEGAL CLAIMS

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of California (Case No. 3:26-cv-00427), asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as well as Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 prohibit the making of materially false or misleading statements, or the omission of material facts necessary to make statements not misleading, in connection with the purchase or sale of securities. Section 20(a) provides for liability of controlling persons who had the power to control the conduct of those primarily liable.

CLASS DEFINITION

The Class consists of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vistagen common stock during the period from April 1, 2024 through December 16, 2025, inclusive, and were damaged upon the revelation of the alleged corrective disclosure. Excluded from the Class are defendants, officers and directors of the Company at all relevant times, members of their immediate families, and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns.

PSLRA PROCEDURES

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as lead plaintiff by filing a motion with the Court no later than March 16, 2026. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation on behalf of the Class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether to serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Learn more about this lawsuit or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP