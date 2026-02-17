LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: CHRONOLOGY OF EVENTS IN THE F5, INC. SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

August 9, 2025: Breach allegedly discovered. October 15, 2025: Initial disclosure. October 27, 2025: Full operational impact revealed. Between these dates, F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shareholders allege they were kept in the dark about a material security incident affecting the company's flagship product.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in F5, Inc.

WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased F5 securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025 may be entitled to recover damages.

You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Chronology of Material Events

October 28, 2024 — Class Period Begins

The complaint recounts that the Class Period commenced with F5 continuing to market its BIG-IP platform while allegedly concealing security vulnerabilities.

August 9, 2025 — Breach Discovery

As detailed in the action, F5 allegedly discovered that a sophisticated threat actor had gained access to its product development environment. The lawsuit chronicles that this information was not immediately shared with investors.

October 15, 2025 — First Partial Disclosure

The complaint recounts that F5 disclosed a security incident but allegedly did not reveal the full scope, including the compromise of source code and vulnerability information.

October 27, 2025 — Full Impact Revealed

As detailed in the action, the company disclosed the operational consequences including revised guidance and customer impact, triggering additional stock declines.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

August 2025: Breach allegedly discovered but not disclosed

discovered but not disclosed September 2025: Management reportedly continued promoting security capabilities

October 15, 2025: Partial disclosure allegedly omitted material details

omitted material details October 27, 2025: Full operational impact purportedly revealed

December 19, 2025: Class action complaint filed

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "We encourage shareholders to learn about their rights under the federal securities laws."

