LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: MEREO BIOPHARMA SECURITIES FILINGS ALLEGEDLY CONTAINED MISLEADING CLINICAL TRIAL DISCLOSURES

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material facts or omitting material information necessary to make statements not misleading. A class action pending against Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) invokes these provisions, alleging the Company and certain officers misled investors about the prospects for the setrusumab drug program.

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Mereo ADS between June 5, 2023 and December 26, 2025

Lost money on your Mereo investment

Relied on the Company's public statements about clinical trial progress

Find out if you qualify or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

The Alleged Securities Law Violations

The action contends that Mereo violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act. As pleaded, defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period regarding the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC clinical trials for setrusumab. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Securities Filing Due Diligence and Scienter

Plaintiffs allege that the Individual Defendants, as senior officers, had access to non-public information about setrusumab's efficacy challenges. The complaint asserts these executives knew or recklessly disregarded that their optimistic statements contradicted internal data suggesting the trials would not achieve their primary endpoints.

What the Complaint Allegedly Misrepresented

The likelihood of achieving statistical significance in Phase 3 trials

The predictive value of BMD improvements for fracture reduction

The comparability of Phase 2 results to Phase 3 endpoints

Management's basis for repeated expressions of confidence

The significance of the July 2025 interim analysis failure

Alleged Continued Fundraising and Defendant Motivation

The complaint notes that Mereo completed a financing in June 2024, with proceeds allegedly used to support pre-commercial activities for setrusumab in Europe. As pleaded, maintaining an artificially inflated stock price would benefit the Company's fundraising and partnership activities.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "The extensive oversight surrounding clinical trial disclosures supports inferences about what executives knew when making public statements."

