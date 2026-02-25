LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: SECTION 10(B) AND RULE 10B-5 CLAIMS ASSERTED IN INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS SECURITIES LITIGATION

Shareholders Who Purchased INO Securities During Class Period Urged to Review Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Inovio stock between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025

Lost money on your Inovio investment

Acquired shares during the Class Period

The Legal Framework Protecting Investors

Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material facts or omitting material facts necessary to make statements not misleading. The action contends that Defendants violated these provisions by making materially false and misleading statements regarding Inovio's business, operations, and prospects.

The Alleged Securities Violations

As pleaded in the complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (i) manufacturing for the Company's CELLECTRA device was deficient; (ii) the Company was unlikely to submit its BLA by the projected timeline; (iii) the Company had insufficient information to justify accelerated approval eligibility; and (iv) the product's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated.

What the Complaint Allegedly Establishes

Plaintiffs allege Defendants made false and misleading statements during the Class Period

As pleaded, the complaint asserts violations under Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5

The action contends individual defendants are liable as control persons under Section 20(a)

Plaintiffs allege Defendants violated Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K requiring disclosure of known trends

The complaint asserts that corrective disclosures caused significant stock price declines

Section 20(a) Control Person Claims

The complaint also asserts claims against individual defendants under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, alleging they acted as controlling persons of Inovio by virtue of their senior positions and ability to control the Company's public disclosures.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "The complaint details significant allegations about what executives knew when signing SEC filings."

