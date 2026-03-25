Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Gartner, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - IT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: IT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Gartner, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/gartner-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=184804&wire=4

IT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Gartner's growth rates; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its expected contract value ("CV") growth rate; Gartner's repeated claims of being able to achieve 12-16% CV growth rates in a "normal" macroeconomic environment proved to be unrealistic. On August 5, 2025, during Gartner's earnings call following a same day press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, defendants announced a surprising decline in their CV growth rate, both when considering contracts with the federal government and when excluding them. Specifically, defendant's overall CV growth declined from 7% the previous quarter to only 5%; mirroring, the ex-federal CV growth declined from 8% the previous quarter to merely 6%. Following this news, the price of Gartner's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $336.71 per share on August 4, 2025, Gartner's stock price fell to $243.93 per share on August 5, 2025, a decline of about 27.55% in the span of just a single day. On February 3, 2026, Gartner again announced a significant decline in its CV growth rate, which had faltered another 2% both including and excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment's performance against the Company's internal projections. Following this news, the price of Gartner's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $202.40 per share on February 2, 2026, Gartner's stock price fell to $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of nearly 20.87% in the span of one day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Gartner, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 18, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP